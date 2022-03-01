Boyzone star Mikey Graham becomes a grandad as eldest daughter has baby girl

Boyzone star Mikey Graham has announced that he has become a grandad after his eldest daughter welcomed a baby girl into the world.

The 49-year-old singer revealed that his 25-year-old daughter Hannah gave birth to a baby girl named Bonnie last month.

He wrote on Twitter: "Well guys hope your (sic) all doing well. Thankfully life has been nothing but wonderful to me the last three weeks since the birth of my absolutely stunningly beautiful granddaughter BONNIE.

"My eldest daughter Hannah brought her into the world on February 2nd & all is well.

"Think I might possibly be the first boyband grandad even going back as far as the New kids on the block. Lol. Some one else can fact check that one."

He thanked his fans for their “lovely comments”, adding: “As you know I tend to be a very private man but I had to share this good news with all you wonderful fans. Nice to have some good news to share for a change.”

"Awww how lovely! However I for one don’t believe you are old enough to be a grandad, coolest grandad about for sure," replied one fan.

Another wrote: "Congratulations to the Graham family! Well done Hannah I’m sure Bonnie is beautiful, life is amazing now enjoy every minute."

"Huge congratulations to you on becoming a grandad. And congratulations to Hannah on the birth of her daughter," a third added.

Mikey shares daughter Hannah with his ex-girlfriend Sharon Keane.

He is also dad to Sienna Nicole, who he welcomed with wife Karen Corradi in 2006.

They tied the knot in 2004 after meeting in 1998 when Karen was a dancer on one of Boyzone's tours.

Mikey is best known for being a member of chart-topping boyband Boyzone alongside Ronan Keating, Keith Duffy, Shane Lynch and the late Stephen Gately.

The beloved Irish band went their separate ways in 2018 after an incredible 25 years together.

Mikey is still involved in the music business and now works as a songwriter.