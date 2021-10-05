Bonnie Ryan says she won't share wedding photos of her partner John online

Bonnie Ryan has revealed that she “most likely” won’t post photos of her fiancé online after their wedding.

The beauty guru and daughter of late broadcaster Gerry Ryan is set to tie the knot with her longtime partner John next summer.

While the 28-year-old frequently mentions John to her Instagram followers, she has never posted a photo of his face online.

During an Instagram Q&A today, Bonnie was asked if she will share photos of John on their wedding day next year.

Read More

She responded: “No, most likely not. I’m not waiting on a big moment to ‘reveal’ him or anything. We just keep our relationship offline.”

“This is the job I chose but it’s not for him, it’s the most special thing in my life and I take keeping it private very seriously.”

“That’s not to say I don’t love seeing other couples and relationships but it’s just not what's right for us,” she added.

Bonnie and John got engaged during a trip to New York in November 2019, just a few months after buying their first home together.

Video of the Day

They were originally supposed to get married this year but decided to postpone their big day until 2022 due to Covid restrictions.

It is understood that the notoriously private couple have been together for over a decade.

Last year, Bonnie told Goss.ie that the pair have known each other since they were kids.

“We’ve been friends since we were only about 10,” she said.

“We were in the same friends group and just ended up getting together and he’s stuck with me somehow, and now he’s put a ring on my finger there’s no getting away from me!”

“I’m very lucky, but you know what – he’s very lucky too," the Dubliner laughed.