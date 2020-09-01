Black Panther director says he feels 'broken' after Chadwick Boseman's death

BLACK Panther director Ryan Coogler has paid a moving tribute to Chadwick Boseman, saying he has been left "broken" by his death.

Boseman's family announced on Friday that the 43-year-old star had died following a private four-year battle with colon cancer.

The news sent shockwaves through a dazed Hollywood, while former president Barack Obama also paid tribute.

Now, Coogler has shared his own tribute, writing a lengthy note about his time working with the actor.

The filmmaker said he "wasn't privy" to the details of the actor's illness.

"After his family released the statement, I realised he was living with his illness the entire time I knew him," Coogler said.

"Because he was a caretaker, a leader, and a man of faith, dignity and pride, he shielded his collaborators from his suffering. He lived a beautiful life and he made great art.

"Day after day, year after year. That was who he was. He was an epic firework display."

Coogler said he inherited Boseman's Black Panther casting and was impressed by his insistence his character speak Xhosa, an official language of South Africa and Zimbabwe.

Coogler said he learned his lines, in a foreign language, in a day. "I couldn't conceive how hard that must have been."

Coogler has been working on Black Panther 2, set for release in May 2022. However, it is now unclear how Disney will approach the film.

"I haven't grieved a loss this acute before," Coogler said.

"It leaves me broken knowing that I won't be able to watch another close-up of him in the monitor again or ask for another take."

Coogler finished the message by describing Boseman as an "ancestor", adding: "I know that he will watch over us, until we meet again."

Boseman's Da 5 Bloods co-star Clarke Peters broke down as he paid tribute.

Talking about working with the late star, he told Good Morning Britain: "My wife asked what Chadwick was like.

"I said: 'I think he's a little bit precious' and she said: 'Why?'

"I said: 'Because he's surrounded by people who are fawning over him - a Chinese practitioner who's massaging his back off set, a make-up lady who's massaging his feet, his girlfriend holding his hand."

Getting emotional, Peters added: "But now I regret even having those thoughts because they were really looking after him."

