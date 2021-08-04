Pop icon Rihanna is officially a billionaire, and the richest female musician on the planet.

According to Forbes, Rihanna is now worth $1.7 billion, making her the wealthiest female musician in the world, and coming in second place to Oprah Winfrey as the richest female entertainer.

But only a small fraction of that is down to her chart topping music. Rihanna has made most of her millions as a savvy entrepreneur.

Over 80pc of her fortune (a cool $1.4 billion) is down to her hugely successful Fenty Beauty line, of which Rihanna owns 50pc.

Fenty Beauty is a joint venture with French luxury goods conglomerate LVMH, which is run by Bernard Arnault, the world’s second-richest person.

It was launched with an inclusive range in 2017, offering a huge range of colours for all skin shades, including 50 shades of foundation. Its products were modelled in its advertising by an equally diverse group of people.

By 2018, its first full calendar year, the line was bringing in more than $550m in annual revenues, according to LVMH. Nowadays, Fenty Beauty is worth about $2.8bn, and all signs point towards the company continuing to grow.

Another sizeable chunk of Rihanna’s wealth lies in her lingerie company Savage x Fenty, which is also well-known for its inclusive and diverse marketing campaigns.

Launched in 2018, the lingerie line raised $115m in funding in February and is valued at roughly $1bn. Rihanna’s 30pc share adds an estimated $270m to her total wealth.

A third venture, a high-end fashion and accessories house also called Fenty, has not been as successful. Launched in 2019, the brand sought to expand Rihanna’s mission of inclusivity into the fashion world, but the line suffered during the pandemic, and Rihanna confirmed the venture was shut down in February.

While the success of Fenty Beauty and Savage x Fenty is welcomed by fans, especially with the underlying ethos of inclusivity and diversity, some are longing for the singer to make a musical comeback, as she hasn’t released a new album since 2016’s Anti.



