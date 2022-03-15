Bella Hadid says she regrets nose job she got at 14: ‘I wish I had kept the nose of my ancestors’

Bella Hadid has reflected on her nose job, with the supermodel revealing that she regrets undergoing the plastic surgery more than 10 years ago when she was 14.

Hadid (25) revealed that she got a nose job at the age of 14. In an interview with Vogue she explained that she now regrets the procedure as she believes she would have “grown into it”.

“I wish I had kept the nose of my ancestors,” she said. “I think I would have grown into it.”

Hadid then detailed some of the other plastic surgery rumours she’s faced, including being accused of going to a plastic surgeon with photos of Carla Bruni, a supermodel that she’s been compared to. According to the supermodel, she has also been accused of having her eyes lifted, jaw shaped, and her lips filled, which she said is not true.

“People think I fully f**ked with my face because of one picture of me as a teenager looking puffy,” she explained. “I’m pretty sure you don’t look the same now as you did at 13, right? I have never used filler. Let’s just put an end to that. I have no issue with it, but it’s not for me,” she said.

“Whoever thinks I’ve gotten my eyes lifted or whatever it’s called - it’s face tape!” she added. “The oldest trick in the book.”

However, according to Hadid, the constant scrutiny has led her to develop “imposter syndrome,” which can be “an internal experience of believing that you are not as competent as others perceive you to be,” according to Very Well Mind. Hadid also said some of the criticism she has faced in her career has left her “misunderstood.”

“I’ve had this impostor syndrome where people made me feel like I didn’t deserve any of this,” she said. “People always have something to say, but what I have to say is, I’ve always been misunderstood in my industry and by the people around me.”

Hadid also opened up about how she’d grown up constantly compared to her sister Gigi Hadid, with the model recalling how she didn’t feel “as cool” as her older sister.

“I was the uglier sister,” she told Vogue. “I was the brunette. I wasn’t as cool as Gigi, not as outgoing. That’s really what people said about me. And unfortunately, when you get told things so many times, you do just believe it.”

While facing difficulties with her mental health, such as “incredible insecurities” and “anxiety,” Hadid said that she has questioned herself and her career. However, she still continues to put on a “very strong face” and work extremely hard.

“I always ask myself, how did a girl with incredible insecurities, anxiety, depression, body-image issues, eating issues, who hates to be touched, who has intense social anxiety - what was I doing getting into this business?” she said. “But over the years I became a good actress. I put on a very smiley face, or a very strong face. I always felt like I had something to prove.”

“People can say anything about how I look, about how I talk, about how I act,” she continued. “But in seven years I never missed a job, cancelled a job, was late to a job. No one can ever say that I don’t work my a** off.”

Hadid and her family have shut down rumours about plastic surgery on multiple occasions. Back in 2018, Hadid’s mother, Yolanda Hadid, addressed a comment on her Instagram post that claimed Bella used lip fillers. “None of my children have never done fillers or Botox or put anything foreign in their bodies,” Yolanda wrote in response, according to Page Six.

Hadid has also previously discussed some of the negative comments she’s received on social media about her looks. “People think I got all this surgery or did this or that,” she told InStyle in May 2018. “And you know what? We can do a scan of my face, darling. I’m scared of putting fillers into my lips. I wouldn’t want to mess up my face.”