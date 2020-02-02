Barry Egan: Noone landing on her feet with Ivy hen bash

Catherine Noone is either headed for political greatness or political oblivion. It's often said the mark of a good politician is the ability to do a U-turn and survive.

Remember Boris and his offensive remarks comparing Muslim women to letterboxes? Who would have thought he'd make it to Downing Street?

The political landscape is littered with such cases of foot-in-mouth. Do I need to mention Donald Trump?

Anyway, having apologised, Fine Gael's own gobby Ginger Rogers is being let off the hook by her party to continue with her campaigning - and her lively social life.

"I'm going to a cool hen this weekend - Michelle Mone's," chatty Cathy told me last Wednesday of businesswoman Baroness Mone's shindig.

"It is on at The Ivy on Friday. We're going to the rugby dinner at the Aviva beforehand."

The "we" who attended Michelle's bling bachelorette bash - ahead of Michelle's bling wedding to billionaire Doug Barrowman - at The Ivy on Dawson Street in Dublin last Friday included Chanelle McCoy, Anne McManus "and loads of others," Catherine told me.

Last June, the politician from Claremorris, Co Mayo attended Royal Ascot with the aforementioned Chanelle - aka Lady McCoy - and her husband AP, along with Zara Phillips (granddaughter of Queen Elizabeth) and Zara's husband Mike Tindall.

The following week when I met Catherine at Taste of Dublin in the Iveagh Gardens and enquired of her love life, she gasped that she couldn't remember the last time she was on a date.

"I'm still looking for Mr Right," she said, adding with a laugh: "Leo will have to export me!"

I imagine last week after Catherine's comments about him, Leo would very much like to export the senator - and the further away the better. Is there a diplomatic post in Siberia, where she could witter away to herself in the tundra woods unnoticed?

Be that as it may, Catherine has yet to find Mr Right in Ireland. "Afraid not," she told me last Wednesday. "Lonely old soul."

Could Catherine try to remember the last time she was on a date?

"Nothing worth talking about, honestly. I'm in the middle of a campaign and have been taking it in the neck for a few days. Talk of my lack of love life wouldn't be a good look right now."

I said it might make her look human. "Honestly, I just insulted people with autism unintentionally and it really wouldn't be [great] timing. Anyway, there's nothing to report. The hen and the wedding will be good stuff."

As will the election next week.





Eimear giving legs to bro Sean's campaign

Expand Close Eimear Mulhern / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Eimear Mulhern

Box of tissues at the ready. It is a sad state of affairs when Leo Varadkar fesses up that his social life is decidedly lacking.

"It is all campaign at the moment. I managed to slip away for an hour for a friend's birthday drinks last Friday but that was it." There might well be more drinks for Leo this Saturday when the results come in.

I bet Leo's Fine Gael team on the campaign trail aren't as glamorous as Sean Haughey's. My Deep Throat on the Northside informs me that the late Charlie's magnificently moustachioed son in Dublin Bay North has quite an illustrious gang of females knocking on doors and pounding the pavements with him: his sister, Eimear Mulhern, chairman of Goffs (she gives Sean's campaign legs) and his beautiful sister-in-law Jackie Haughey, a sister of former Miss Ireland Siobhan McClafferty.

Expand Close Jackie Haughey / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp

Jackie Haughey

The question on everybody's lips in the constituency is: will Miss Ireland 1990 Siobhan jet in from America, where she lives, to help Sean get over the line for Fianna Fáil?





Yvonne & John in winning form in LA

Expand Close Yvonne and John / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Yvonne and John

Yvonne Keating landed home from La La Land last Thursday morning. She was in flying form. And that was nothing to do with the flight from Los Angeles. Although she was entitled to a glass or two of bubbly on the plane home…

Pop star Ronan Keating's beautiful ex-wife was in celebratory mood because her beau, acclaimed camera-man John Conroy, won an ASC award two nights previously in Hollywood. The ASC Awards, lest we forget, recognise excellence in imaging for films, TV and documentaries.

"John in his acceptance speech was very emotional," Yvonne told me. "He talked about his cinematographer father and how proud he would have been. Jack Conroy - who shot The Field and My Left Foot - passed away two months ago. Afterwards, we celebrated the win back at the Roosevelt hotel with other DPs [directors of photography] such as Lawrence Sher who shot Joker and Roger Deakins who shot 1917, as well as Irish cinematographer PJ Gallagher.

"The following day was John's birthday," continued Yvonne. How did they celebrate? "In style with lunch with our friend Natalie Dormer, who is in the show John is shooting out there at the moment called Penny Dreadful."





Dashing Don makes Manhattan transfer

Expand Close Don and husband Pascal / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Don and husband Pascal

"How can you live the high life," the late French fashion designer Sonia Rykiel once asked, "if you do not wear the high heels?"

Irish fashion designer Don O'Neill, on the other hand, lives the high life by always being up in the air between New York (where he is based) and Ireland (where he is forever flying back to for charity shows and the like with his husband, Pascal Guillermie). On March 6, Don will be making the Manhattan transfer at 35,000 feet once more to Dublin, for the fourth Irish Fashion Collective Show.

The City Hall show - in association with Sherry Fitzgerald and in aid of Saint Joseph's Shankill - is headlined by Don with another notable fashion designer, Paul Costelloe, who will be taking a shorter jet from his base in London.

Deborah Veale, Louise Kennedy, Helen Cody and Lainey Keogh, among others, will showcase their spring summer collections, while Lorraine Keane is the compère. It kicks off at 6pm with a drinks reception, followed by the fashion show at 7pm. Tickets, priced €100, are available from www.saintjosephsshankill.ie