Bairbre Power... Out and about

Mr Donegal himself, Noel Cunningham doesn't do things by halves and brought a sizeable crew of family and friends down to Dublin for the launch of his book Noel Cunningham's Guide to Modern Irish Manners published by O'Brien Press. Famous the length and breadth of the country as the entertainment correspondent on Ireland AM, Noel simply couldn't do things by halves so he had three women as special guests at the launch in the Guinness Gravity Bar.

Noel Cunningham pictured Kathleen Watkins and two of her grandchildren, Kate and Harry. Photo: Fennell Photography

Firstly, there was Kathleen Watkins who came accompanied by two of her grandchildren, Kate and Harry, and also glamazons Lorraine Keane and Mary Kennedy.

Glamazons: Lorraine Keane and Mary Kennedy. Photo: Fennell Photography

Noel advised that dress codes may be stricter in the UK than here. "You could find yourself standing out from the crowd for the wrong reasons!" If in doubt, he says, "dress up rather than down." Now you know!!

Sinead Burke. Photo: Paul Sherwood

Congratulations to Sinéad Burke, who lifted the roof off the Shelbourne with her inspiring acceptance speech after clinching the Irish Tatler ‘Woman of the Year’ award. Lots of compliments for her gorgeous Givenchy beaded cape and gown by Clare Waight Kelle

Grapevine

Mum, business woman and breast-cancer survivor Paula McClean has this monrth teamed up with Vero Moda to design two limited-edition necklaces, which sell for €7.99. All proceeds go to Breast Cancer Ireland.

Weekend Magazine