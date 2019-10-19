Bairbre Power... Out and about
A year after she received her MBE for services to the beauty and cosmetics industry, Charlotte Tilbury still remembers her day at Buckingham Palace. A global beauty queen in her own right, Charlotte says she was so nervous, she turned her back on Queen Elizabeth and curtsied to the audience. Make-up artist to the stars, Charlotte recalled her royal moment at a lunch at Dublin restaurant Glover's Alley where we had a first look at her holiday season collection of make-up. A huge fan of designer Alice Temperley, Charlotte was photographed wearing a silver-beaded Temperley dress to the lunch and was accompanied by her niece Sofia (pictured).
Mr Donegal himself, Noel Cunningham doesn't do things by halves and brought a sizeable crew of family and friends down to Dublin for the launch of his book Noel Cunningham's Guide to Modern Irish Manners published by O'Brien Press. Famous the length and breadth of the country as the entertainment correspondent on Ireland AM, Noel simply couldn't do things by halves so he had three women as special guests at the launch in the Guinness Gravity Bar.
Firstly, there was Kathleen Watkins who came accompanied by two of her grandchildren, Kate and Harry, and also glamazons Lorraine Keane and Mary Kennedy.
Noel advised that dress codes may be stricter in the UK than here. "You could find yourself standing out from the crowd for the wrong reasons!" If in doubt, he says, "dress up rather than down." Now you know!!
Congratulations to Sinéad Burke, who lifted the roof off the Shelbourne with her inspiring acceptance speech after clinching the Irish Tatler ‘Woman of the Year’ award. Lots of compliments for her gorgeous Givenchy beaded cape and gown by Clare Waight Kelle
Grapevine
Mum, business woman and breast-cancer survivor Paula McClean has this monrth teamed up with Vero Moda to design two limited-edition necklaces, which sell for €7.99. All proceeds go to Breast Cancer Ireland.
Weekend Magazine