Bairbre Power... Out and about
Our resident diarist calls into the best parties and events around the country
Bloomsday in Rathgar, birthplace of James Joyce in February 1882, was a lovely mix of literary moments and neighbourly chats with a nod to bygone days as locals celebrated the village's rich history and heritage. The village was transformed into a scene from Ulysses with a street-style party in the grounds of Christ Church Rathgar.
Local businesses hosted readings and there were prizes for the best dressed. Philippa Fitzpatrick clinched the Bloomsday best dressed lady prize with her Victorian lace and was pictured with Sandra Laing. Everyone pulled out the stops included Paul Cadden from Saba Restaurant who donned a luxuriant, silky 'tache for the afternoon.
Speaking of best dressed vibes, the five-star InterContinental Dublin launched its third annual 'Continentally Classic' Best Dressed Competition, which takes place at the hotel on the evening of August 8 following Ladies' Day at the 2019 Dublin Horse Show.
The prize is a seven-night Princess Cruises Mediterranean Cruise for two, including flights, and guests attending on the evening will enjoy Perrier-Jouet Champagne and entertainment in the ICE Bar and gardens. Ciara Hanley, director of sales and marketing at the InterContinental Dublin welcomed guests to the launch party and a fashion showcase. Guests included Lorraine Keane and Heidi Higgins.
Sarah Cass was photographed with milliner Laura Hanlon and Jewellery designer Varya Namsaraeva with Mary Greene of Divine boutique in Maynooth.
Fiona Heaney from Sandymount, designer/owner of the Fee G fashion brand and milliner Carol Kennelly from Tralee, Co Kerry, below, who attended a fashion showcase and launch party for the third annual ‘Continentally Classic’ competition at the InterContinental Dublin on August 8.
Grapevine
The 'Nature and Nurture Restival' at Mount Congreve Gardens in Waterford will host the ancient Japanese wellness treatment of Shinrin-yoku forest bathing as part of the event on June 30. See mountcongreve.com
