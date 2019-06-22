Bairbre Power... Out and about

Local businesses hosted readings and there were prizes for the best dressed. Philippa Fitzpatrick clinched the Bloomsday best dressed lady prize with her Victorian lace and was pictured with Sandra Laing. Everyone pulled out the stops included Paul Cadden from Saba Restaurant who donned a luxuriant, silky 'tache for the afternoon.

Speaking of best dressed vibes, the five-star InterContinental Dublin launched its third annual 'Continentally Classic' Best Dressed Competition, which takes place at the hotel on the evening of August 8 following Ladies' Day at the 2019 Dublin Horse Show.

The prize is a seven-night Princess Cruises Mediterranean Cruise for two, including flights, and guests attending on the evening will enjoy Perrier-Jouet Champagne and entertainment in the ICE Bar and gardens. Ciara Hanley, director of sales and marketing at the InterContinental Dublin welcomed guests to the launch party and a fashion showcase. Guests included Lorraine Keane and Heidi Higgins.

Sarah Cass and Laura Hanlon. Photo: Leon Farrell

Sarah Cass was photographed with milliner Laura Hanlon and Jewellery designer Varya Namsaraeva with Mary Greene of Divine boutique in Maynooth.

Jewellery designer Varya Namsaraeva with Mary Greene. Photo: Leon Farrell

Fiona Heaney from Sandymount, designer/owner of the Fee G fashion brand and milliner Carol Kennelly from Tralee, Co Kerry, below, who attended a fashion showcase and launch party for the third annual ‘Continentally Classic’ competition at the InterContinental Dublin on August 8.

Fiona Heaney and Carol Kennelly. Photo: Leon Farrell

Grapevine

The 'Nature and Nurture Restival' at Mount Congreve Gardens in Waterford will host the ancient Japanese wellness treatment of Shinrin-yoku forest bathing as part of the event on June 30. See mountcongreve.com

Weekend Magazine