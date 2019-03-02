Style Celebrity

Saturday 2 March 2019

'Baby number four?'... 'I think William would be a little worried' - Kate giggles as she confesses to feeling broody

Kate Middleton arrives at the Braid Centre in Ballymena, Northern Ireland, February 28, 2019. Reuters/Phil Noble
Kate Middleton arrives at the Braid Centre in Ballymena, Northern Ireland, February 28, 2019. Reuters/Phil Noble
Britain's Prince William and his wife Catherine visit Cinemagic in Ballymena, Northern Ireland February 28, 2019. Ian Vogler/Pool via Reuters
Kate Middleton receives daffodils during a visit to St Josephs SureStart Facility in Ballymena, Northern Ireland February 28, 2019. Jeff J Mitchell/Pool via Reuters
Kate Middleton is seen on a walkabout outside the Braid Centre in Ballymena, Northern Ireland February 28, 2019. Stephen Lock/Pool via Reuters
Kate Middleton visits Cinemagic in Ballymena, Northern Ireland February 28, 2019. Ian Vogler/Pool via Reuters
Kate Middleton during their visit to the Braids Arts Centre in Ballymena to see the workings of the CineMagic charity as part of their two day visit to Northern Ireland. Photo: Aaron Chown/PA Wire
Kate Middleton scored a fashion in in Northern Ireland
Britain's Prince William and his wife Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge visit St Josephs SureStart Facility in Ballymena, Northern Ireland February 28, 2019. Jeff J Mitchell/Pool via REUTERS
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge leave after their visit to Belfast Empire Hall for an informal party to celebrate inspirational young people who are making a real difference in Northern Ireland as part of their two day visit to Northern Ireland
The Duchess of Cambridge arrives at the Empire Music Hall in Belfast, as part of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's two day visit to Northern Ireland. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo.
The Duchess of Cambridge during her and the Duke of Cambridge's visit to Roscor Youth Village, Co Fermanagh as part of their two day tour of Northern Ireland
The Duchess of Cambridge during her and the Duke of Cambridge's visit to Roscor Youth Village, Co Fermanagh as part of their two day tour of Northern Ireland
Kate Middleton in Belfast
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge watches a coaching session during their visit to Windsor Park, Belfast as part of their two day visit to Northern Ireland
The Duchess of Cambridge takes part in a coaching session during hers and the Duke of Cambridge's visit to Windsor Park, Belfast as part of their two day visit to Northern Ireland

Press Association and Belfast Telegraph

Kate Middleton confessed to feeling a little broody this week after meeting a cute baby boy – and joked her husband would be worried.

Kate was taken with five-month-old James Barr when she spotted him with father Alan during a walkabout on Thursday in Ballymena, County Antrim, in Northern Ireland.

Britain's Duchess of Cambridge told the proud father: “He’s gorgeous. It makes me feel a little broody.”

Kate and William already have a young family of three – Prince George, Princess Charlotte and the most recent addition Prince Louis.

When Mr Barr asked: “Baby number four?” Kate could not stop herself from laughing as she said: “I think William would be a little worried.”

When the duchess was pregnant with Louis she jokingly said her husband was in denial about the new baby.

Ladbroke has odds of 5-2 the couple will announce this year they are expecting baby number four.

Jessica Bridge of Ladbrokes said: “Royal fans are already going into overdrive for Harry and Meghan’s baby, let alone William and Kate announcing their brood is expanding once again.”

Meanwhile, Kate revealed her nickname for her daughter Charlotte during the visit to Northern Ireland.

When blogger Laura-Ann from Belfast told Kate that her eldest son, Bertie, was four years old, Kate replied: “Oh, he’s the same age as Lottie.”

 

Press Association

Independent Style

Editors Choice

Also in this section