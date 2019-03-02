Kate Middleton confessed to feeling a little broody this week after meeting a cute baby boy – and joked her husband would be worried.

'Baby number four?'... 'I think William would be a little worried' - Kate giggles as she confesses to feeling broody

Kate was taken with five-month-old James Barr when she spotted him with father Alan during a walkabout on Thursday in Ballymena, County Antrim, in Northern Ireland.

Britain's Duchess of Cambridge told the proud father: “He’s gorgeous. It makes me feel a little broody.”

Kate and William already have a young family of three – Prince George, Princess Charlotte and the most recent addition Prince Louis.

When Mr Barr asked: “Baby number four?” Kate could not stop herself from laughing as she said: “I think William would be a little worried.”

When the duchess was pregnant with Louis she jokingly said her husband was in denial about the new baby.

Ladbroke has odds of 5-2 the couple will announce this year they are expecting baby number four.

Jessica Bridge of Ladbrokes said: “Royal fans are already going into overdrive for Harry and Meghan’s baby, let alone William and Kate announcing their brood is expanding once again.”

Meanwhile, Kate revealed her nickname for her daughter Charlotte during the visit to Northern Ireland.

When blogger Laura-Ann from Belfast told Kate that her eldest son, Bertie, was four years old, Kate replied: “Oh, he’s the same age as Lottie.”

Press Association