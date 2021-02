Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex depart Canada House on January 07, 2020 in London, England. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are expecting a baby, a spokesperson for the couple has confirmed.

The spokesperson for Britain’s Duke and Duchess of Sussex said: “We can confirm that Archie is going to be a big brother.

“The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are overjoyed to be expecting their second child.”

More to follow...

Online Editors