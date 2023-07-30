Aquaman star Amber Heard spotted in Co Antrim restaurant

TAORMINA, ITALY - JUNE 24: Amber Heard speaks on the stage during the 69th Taormina Film Festival on June 24, 2023 in Taormina, Italy. (Photo by Ernesto Ruscio/Getty Images)

Actress Amber Heard, who was embroiled in high-profile court battles with ex-husband Johnny Depp, has been spotted in Co Antrim.

It’s understood the star of movies such as Aquaman and The Rum Diary was seen in Ballycastle earlier this month.

Reports say she was accompanied by friends at a restaurant in the town, Ursa Minor Supper Club, hosted by Ursa Minor Bakery School.

Ursa Minor said on Saturday that it didn’t discuss customers on privacy grounds.

A number of people posted on social media referring to sightings of the actress in Ballycastle.

Another post said she had been seen in Holywood as well.

She is not the first Hollywood star to visit Ballycastle.

X-Men actor Michael Fassbender and wife Alicia Vikander — who played Lara Croft in Tomb Raider — recently stayed at the Salthouse Hotel in the town.

Fassbender has family links to the Antrim coast. His grandparents lived in Larne, where he spent many holidays as a child.

The hotel also hosted Harry Potter star Helena Bonham-Carter and former James Bond Pierce Brosnan in March this year.

Several years ago a number of Hollywood stars, including Fassbender and Jamie Dornan, were photographed in Ballycastle hostelries.

It emerged they had been guests at a party in a celebrity hideaway in the Glens near the seaside town in a house owned by an agent who represented Dornan and Fassbender, among other big names in the acting world.