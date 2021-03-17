Aoibhín Garrihy says her family in Dublin are 'missing milestones' with her daughters

Aoibhín Garrihy has said that she has only seen her family “a handful of times” over the past year and that she is missing them dearly.

The former Fair City actress is currently living in Ennis, Co Clare while her parents and sisters, Doireann and Ailbhe, are in Dublin.

Aoibhín is unable to travel to her home county due to current Covid-19 health restrictions and has revealed that she is missing her family.

Speaking on Ireland AM, she said: “I’m definitely missing the gang. They’re all in Dublin and I’m here in the west.”

The 32-year-old shared that she feels that her parents are missing her daughters, Hanorah and Líobhan, growing up.

She said: “I’d usually plan a trip every week or I’d have to go up for work and I’d bring the girls with me and they [her parents] would get time with the grandkids. We haven’t done that really in the past 12 months.

“You feel like definitely they’re missing those milestones,” she added.

The close-knit family aren’t used to not being able to visit each other, with Aoibhín revealing that she has only seen them “a handful of times” since lockdown hit.

“My sister Ailbhe had her baby Sean and I’ve only seen him a handful of times.

“If it wasn’t for online you know, if it wasn’t for FaceTime and WhatsApp and all that, you’d really feel like you were missing out. But we’ve been sharing everything as we go and just kind of waiting and willing on those reunions as soon as possible,” the actress continued.

“My mom has a big birthday this summer so we’re hoping and praying that we can celebrate that with her in July but who knows?”

Aoibhín, who is now a health and wellness influencer, told viewers that we have to take our current situation “one day at a time” and commended the public’s effort in combatting the pandemic.

She said: “As a nation, I think we’ve been amazing in terms of the sacrifices made and the way – for the most part – people have really answered the call to action.

“There is a little bit of anxiety about what might happen tomorrow [St Patrick’s Day]. I think just ride it out guys, and we’ll get there eventually but we have to just stick with it for now.

“It’s not easy but we have to do it, we really do. And there is a light at the end of the tunnel,” she continued.

“As the days are getting longer, I think we have a week of good weather up ahead so really get out and really enjoy what is on our doorstep as much as you can. There are brighter days ahead.”

