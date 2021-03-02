Aoibhin Garrihy on her top tip for parenting – and how she was forced to change up her business during lockdown

Mum-of-two Aoibhin Garrihy says that parents need to prioritise themselves in the evening - after their children's own bedtime ritual.

The former Dancing with the Stars finalist shared her tips as she explained that many parents are struggling with insomnia and mental health issues, with the added pressure of lockdown.

“It’s all about giving yourself that time in the evening because a lot of people are struggling with insomnia at the moment.

“We’re spending all this time with our kids, we go through this bedtime ritual and I see it with my own two.

“And then we expect for ourselves to just switch off, having been on our phones and technology until the wee hours,” she said.

The former Dancing with the Stars finalist has made the transition from hosting live event to an online presence with her business BEO Wellness since lockdown came into effect twelve months ago.

Speaking about the impact the pandemic has had on her business, Aoibhin said: “My business BEO existed primarily in the live event space, that absolutely ground to a halt last March.

Expand Close Aoibhin Garrihy launches the Facebook Positivity Parade in aid of Aware / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Aoibhin Garrihy launches the Facebook Positivity Parade in aid of Aware

“In order to keep the ship afloat we needed to act and act fast and Facebook and Instagram helped us to do that and keep us going.”

The actress has teamed up with mental health charity Aware as an ambassador for an initiative to help raise awareness about mental health since the onset of the pandemic.

The charity initiative known as the Positivity Parade launches on St Patrick’s Day and aims to highlight photos and videos submitted from fans taken throughout the lockdown.

It is calling for people around Ireland to share an image or a short video of something that has helped them to stay positive this year with an online Facebook or Instagram community.

For every image or video shared, Facebook Ireland will donate €1 to Aware who provide free support, education and information services to people impacted by anxiety, depression and bipolar disorder during this time.

As the face of the project, Aoibhin said mental health awareness is the key message behind the fundraising initiative.

“The lockdowns are having an effect on people’s mental health at the moment so it’s really in response to trying to find a moment of positivity.

“I think we’ve all found ways and means to keep ourselves going and keep ourselves positive throughout all of this and it’s given us that.

“I think people are re-appreciating what mother earth can do for you and sharing that online.

“Connection and community are key because we thrive on human connections and we rely so heavily on society and not having that, society has almost been stripped from us so we need to find it somewhere.

“We’ve seen how creative people can be and how we have found ways to connect with people in order to keep ourselves sane and mind our minds,” she added.

Online Editors