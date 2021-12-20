Aoibhin Garrihy celebrates daughter Isla’s ‘magical’ Christening day

Aoibhin and Isla before the Christening (Instagram)

Aoibhin with her husband John and their daughters Hanorah, Liobhan, and Isla (Instagram)

Aoibhin Garrihy has given her social media followers an insight into her daughter Isla’s “magical” Christening day on Sunday.

The wellness influencer and former Fair City star welcomed her third child with husband John Burke back in August.

The couple are already parents to Hanorah (3) and Liobhan (2), who are delighted to have a new little sister.

And Aoibhin made sure to document Isla’s big day over on her Instagram Stories, sharing some special details with her followers.

The 34-year-old posted a photo of her daughter’s gorgeous Christening gown - which Hanorah and Liobhan also wore on their Christening days - as it hung up in the sunlight, writing: “Special dress out again today for another special little girl.”

She also shared a photo of Isla’s ivory shawl, which has been used in the Garrihy family for generations.

“Same shawl we were all Christened in,” the mum-of-three explained.

Posting more photos from the special occasion, Aoibhin showed off Isla’s two-tier Christening cake which was completed with some gold flakes, festive berries, and pinecones.

She then shared a gorgeous photo of her family grinning together, with Hanorah and Liobhan donning adorable matching outfits.

Captioning the post, Aoibhin wrote: “A magical day for our little Isla.”

Meanwhile, her sisters Doireann and Ailbhe trekked across the country to Co Clare to celebrate their niece’s Christening.

Sharing a clip of a negative antigen test, RTÉ star Doireann joked that she had “the hottest accessory for Christmas 2021” in tow as she drove west from Dublin.

“Banner County bound for baby Isla's special day,” she added.

The radio host also showed off the extensive spread laid out for guests, including oysters, brown bread, salmon, and a charcuterie board sitting on the table among a horde of Christmas decorations and ornaments.