Another lecture for Fr Damo as Joe Rooney goes back to school

Father Ted star Joe Rooney has gone back to college after rethinking his career path post-pandemic.

The well-known comedian and actor (58) has signed up for a multimedia degree in Dublin City University and has joked how he is “older than some of the lecturers”.

“I started college a few days ago,” he told independent.ie.

"It’s daunting but there’s certain technical stuff that young people are really quick at, with regards to computers. But it’s going good. I’ve never been to college so I had a thing that I’d like to get a degree so I’m hopefully going to get that. It's three years long.”

Like many in the entertainment industry, the Drogheda-based star, who played Father Damo in the iconic sitcom set, has decided to up-skill and said he is relishing the new challenge.

“Before this, I was kind of on a treadmill of constantly gigging. Three nights a week, I was coming back at three or four in the morning or coming back from the UK and during the pandemic, I thought ‘This is great, you get to cook your own dinner every day’. So it’s a bit of a career change.

"I love it, love the lecturers. it’s something I’m really interested in,” he said.

Despite being one of the stars of the hit series set in Craggy Island, none of his fellow students have recognised him on the northside campus. So far, he has remained incognito and puts this down to their youth and the fact that everyone is wearing facemasks.

“I think maybe they’re too young, I know Fr Ted’s popular but...I don’t care, I love the anonymity,” he said.

“They are very young. There's a bloke in my class who came up to me and went ‘Oh I went to school with your son’. They’re nice though, very friendly. I’m older than the lecturers.”

While he is still gigging, performing five shows last week alone, he said Ireland is obviously lagging far behind the UK when it comes to full-capacity events.

“It’s very up-and-down here whereas I did a few gigs in the UK, where it’s totally open, it’s full capacity there. It’s still a bit quiet in Ireland, it’s only picking up now. It will be interesting to see how it goes,” he said.

He said he’s not sure yet how he will use his eventual degree but said is considering directing or editing and is really enjoying getting stuck into his studies.

Rooney was speaking as part of the ‘A Day in My Wheels’ challenge as he spent 24 hours in a wheelchair to help raise funds for Spinal Injuries Ireland.



