Anna Geary to help people from rural Ireland find their ‘special someone’ in new RTÉ dating show

Anna Geary is set to play Cupid for rural Ireland in a new RTÉ show pledging to help people find their “special someone.”

The All-Ireland winner will meet seven ‘rural romantics’ who are finding it difficult to fall in love in rural areas.

Their video profiles are already available online – and potential matches are being invited to apply for Love in the Country.

“I’m a farmer’s daughter and grew up in rural Ireland,” the Cork native said.

"It’s a great wholesome lifestyle, but it’s becoming increasingly difficult to meet someone.

“We live in a time where ‘swiping right’ is the norm, however so many don’t like that approach.

“Love in the Country, like the name suggests, can help people to find love,” Anna added.

“I’m excited to get started on Love in the Country. I’ll be a confidante, sounding board and wing-woman of sorts for the love hopefuls, with some laughs along the way too.”

The camogie star and Fittest Family coach will be putting love through its paces as she helps men and women from different backgrounds living and working in rural Ireland.

They need love to come to them as they are tied to where they are – the series follows them on their quest for love.

Already signed up is Mullingar man Andy, West Cork pharmacist Rob, Wexford man Jano, Mayo cafe owner Edwina, Carlow Land Custodian George, Donegal publican Fiona and veterinary nursing student Alanagh.

Their video profiles are already online for potential matches to apply.

Potential matches will “be invited to go on a speed date with them in January in a Dublin location.”

In instructions to hopeful applicants, RTÉ says: “If you hit it off, you will then be invited to spend three days with them, along with two other daters, as you get to know them better and try out their lifestyle.

“At the end of the three days, they and the person they have matched with can decide if they'd like to see each other again.

"If so, they will go on another date a few weeks later, in the hope that love blossoms!”

Presenter Anna Geary has already been lucky in love herself, now lending a hand to people across the country.

She married Dubliner Kevin Sexton in the summer of 2019, though the pandemic delayed the couple’s honeymoon until this year.

Anna recently told The Sunday World about their “lovely” four-day break in Iceland.

"It was our first time out of Ireland in three and a half years.

"It was lovely to just get the chance to go away for a few days. It’s a very different culture, a very different experience. Snowmobiling on a glacier was a great experience.”

Love in the Country is set to air on RTÉ One next year.