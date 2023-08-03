Anna Geary announces birth of baby boy ‘slightly ahead of schedule’

Anna Geary announced her pregnancy in February of this year. Photo: Anna Geary/Instagram.

Broadcaster Anna Geary has announced the birth of her baby boy Ronan, “slightly ahead of schedule”.

Ms Geary announced the birth of her son alongside her husband Kevin Sexton yesterday on Instagram.

"Arrived slightly ahead of schedule, he couldn’t wait to get here. Welcome to the world, Ronan Sexton. 01/08/2023,” Anna said on Instagram on Wednesday evening.

The former Cork Camogie star confirmed her boy was born on Tuesday.

Ms Geary announced she and husband Kevin were pregnant earlier this year with a photograph of a babygrow with “Togging out in 2023” on the front alongside a mini hurley with Cork-coloured tape.

The Ireland’s Fittest Family star captioned the picture with the comment: “A new teammate coming in 2023.”

Celebrities such as Kathryn Thomas, Mairéad O’Connell, Marty Morrissey and Erin McGregor congratulated the couple, with Marty saying:

"Wow! Congratulations ….Anna & Kevin...Welcome to the World Ronan Sexton! I expect you will be coming to the matches with me very soon.

"What about the Camogie Final on Sunday Ronan? I’m looking forward to meeting you …you little Legeng. So happy for you guys …Love to you all”.

The All-Ireland winning camogie player married her long-time boyfriend in 2019.