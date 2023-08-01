Angus Cloud (25), breakout star of 'Euphoria', dies one week after burying Irish father

Cloud, whose full name is Conor Angus Cloud Hickey, has strong Irish family connections.

The actor had just buried his father in the past week and “intensely struggled with the loss”, his family said after news of his death emerged.

He played the role of drug dealer Fezco “Fez” O’Neill in the hit series.

“It is with the heaviest heart that we had to say goodbye to an incredible human today,” the family said in a statement.

“As an artist, a friend, a brother and a son, Angus was special to all of us in so many ways. Last week he buried his father and intensely struggled with this loss. The only comfort we have is knowing Angus is now reunited with his dad, who was his best friend. Angus was open about his battle with mental health and we hope that his passing can be a reminder to others that they are not alone and should not fight this on their own in silence.

“We hope the world remembers him for his humor, laughter and love for everyone. We ask for privacy at this time as we are still processing this devastating loss.”

Angus Cloud stars in JJ Hough’s pub's 'The Biscuit Tin' Christmas Ad

When asked for comment, the OPD said it was investigating a death that occurred Monday after 11:30 a.m. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

“The cause of death is unknown. There’s no additional information being released at this time,” police said.

Angus’ father Conor was a star rugby player with Ashbourne Rugby Club in Co Meath before he emigrated to LA in the 1980s. Angus, whose full name is Conor Angus Cloud Hickey, was raised in LA.

Cloud, who was approached randomly to audition for the role while walking through New York City, told the Wall Street Journal in 2019 that he was planning to move to Ireland before his big break.

“I was gonna move to Ireland for a while. All my family lives out there.” The plan was just to “live out there, be working,” Cloud told the WSJ.

In a statement, the streaming service Max said it was “incredibly saddened to learn of the passing of Angus Cloud.”

“He was immensely talented and a beloved part of the HBO and Euphoria family,” the statement said. “We extend our deepest condolences to his friends and family during this difficult time.”

Cloud also had roles in films such as “North Hollywood” (2021) and “The Line” (2023). He also appeared in music videos for Noah Cyrus and Juice WRLD.

But he rose to fame through his breakout role in the HBO’s “Euphoria,” in which he played Fez, a kindhearted high school drug dealer.

According to Cloud, he had no real aspirations of landing the part - or any acting role, for that matter. Cloud, a former worker at a “chicken and waffle joint,” told GQ magazine in 2019 that he was stopped on a Manhattan street by a rep from a casting company.

“I was confused and I didn’t want to give her my phone number,” Cloud told the magazine. “I thought it was a scam.”

Cloud had built sets and lit stages for theatrical productions, but the role was his first in front of a camera. Even after becoming a fan favorite on a buzzy HBO show, Cloud always seemed to keep the fame and glitz at a distance. He was a droll presence on red carpets, flatly telling interviewers when he didn’t feel like answering questions. And he seemed taken aback by his own Hollywood journey.

“Acting takes a lot out of you,” Cloud told GQ. “I’d be drained, but I was just sitting there acting.”

Cloud hadn’t acted before he was cast in “Euphoria.” He was walking down the street in New York when casting scout Eléonore Hendricks noticed him. Cloud was resistant at first, suspecting a scam. Then casting director Jennifer Venditti met with him and series creator Sam Levinson eventually made him a co-star in the series alongside Zendaya for its first two seasons.

To some, Cloud seemed so natural as Fez that they suspected he was identical to the character — a notion that Cloud pushed back against.

“It does bother me when people are like, ‘It must be so easy! You get to go in and be yourself.’ I’m like, ‘Why don’t you go and do that?’ It’s not that simple," Cloud told Variety. "I brought a lot to the character. You can believe what you want. It ain’t got nothing to do with me.”

The part made Cloud the breakout star of one the buzziest shows in television. He had a supporting role in his first film, “The Line,” a college drama starring Alex Wolff and John Malkovich that premiered earlier this year at the Tribeca Festival. Cloud was recently cast to co-star in “Scream 6.” He's also made cameos in music videos for Juice WRLD, Becky G and Karol G.

The third season of “Euphoria” hasn't yet begun filming.

“There was no one quite like Angus," Levinson said in a statement. "He was too special, too talented and way too young to leave us so soon. He also struggled, like many of us, with addiction and depression. I hope he knew how many hearts he touched. I loved him. I always will. Rest in peace and God Bless his family.”