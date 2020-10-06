Amy Huberman announced pregnancy on Instagram because her kids 'were telling everyone they met'

Amy Huberman says she tried to hide her pregnancy for months, but once she told her kids it was no longer her best-kept secret as “they were telling everyone they met”.

The Finding Joy star, along with her rugby legend husband Brian O’Driscoll, didn’t announce their previous pregnancies with Sadie (7) and Billy (5).

The couple have always maintained privacy in relation to their kids but this time couldn’t keep it a secret as their little-ones were overjoyed and wanted to tell the world.

Amy kept to her comedic ways and posted a photo of a ‘bun in the oven’ to her Instagram page to announce the pregnancy.

She even joked in the post that she doesn't know who the father is because "the PE teacher and the painter and the gardener and the baker" have all been around during lockdown.

The 41-year-old is set to be busy as she expects her third child over the coming months and series two of her comedy show Finding Joy hits the small screen this Saturday.

The actress told the RTÉ Guide that it might seem strange to announce the pregnancy on social media but because she will be doing press for her upcoming series she thought it’d be strange to “suddenly appear [on live TV] with a giant and conspicuous bump”.

“I had been purposely trying to hide it for months, because I’m well over halfway, but once I told the kids, they were telling everyone they met, so it was starting to get out there,” she added.

Amy admitted that she felt intense pressure when Finding Joy first aired, as she co-writes and stars in the show.

However, she said that she’s adamant to enjoy it a second time round, saying: “I had never written for TV before Finding Joy and I knew what a huge undertaking it was for me, personally and professionally.

“I’m not going to lie, I was a bag of nerves for that entire time, but I won’t be as nervous this time around."

“So yes, in ways, it is the difficult second album, but I’m going to allow myself to enjoy it. After all, this is what I’ve wanted to do my entire life.”

