Amy Huberman and Brian O’Driscoll welcome ‘deadly’ baby boy into the world

The star couple welcomed their third child into the world.

Amy Huberman and Brian O’Driscoll have welcomed their third child into the world, a baby boy called Ted.

Born on December 28, the rugby star announced the news of their new arrival on Instagram today.

Sharing a snap of him carrying Ted into their home, Brian captioned it: “2020 was a bit crap but the end of it was aiiiiight!

"Ted O’Driscoll arrived on Dec 28th and he is deadly. His mum is a champion and his brother and sister are thrilled at having a new little bro.”

In September, Amy announced the news that she and husband Brian were expecting their third child.

The actress took to Instagram to share that she had been cooking something “other than banana bread & sourdough” over lockdown.

In a very punny post, Amy announced the happy news by posting a picture of a bun in an oven, telling her 405k followers that there “IS an actual little bun in the oven," and that she is just over four months into her pregnancy.

Amy and Brian, who have been married for the past 10 years, have two children together, Sadie (7) and Billy (5).

Online Editors