Beaming Irish rugby star Conor Murray and long-term girlfriend Joanna Cooper have announced their engagement.

The Limerick native (32) shared a picture of the couple on Instagram with the caption: “Phew 21/03/2022”.

The pair are currently on holiday in Dubai following the Six Nations.





Cooper is a model from Derry and the owner of clothing brand Coops the Label.

The 28-year-old is a former beauty pageant titleholder who was crowned Miss Universe Ireland 2015 and represented Ireland at the Miss Universe 2015.

Joanna also shared a picture to her Instagram captioned of the rugby legend, she said: “Always and forever”.

The couple have been dating since early 2018 and moved in together during the first Covid lockdown in 2020. They also share a dog together named Kevin.

Video of the Day

Murray previously told RTÉ’s Ray D'Arcy Show that Cooper moved in fully at the start of lockdown, “which has been brilliant”.

"Thankfully we were planning it anyway, Joanna was due to move in at the end of the Six Nations back in March, it was happening anyway."

Murray played an integral role in Ireland’s Six Nations campaign which wrapped up last Saturday with Ireland beating Scotland 26 to 5 in the Aviva Stadium, which meant they secured the Triple Crown.