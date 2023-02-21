All the Peltz-Beckham wedding lawsuit drama shows us just how divorced the super rich are from reality

‘It’s the stuff that modern fairytales are made of,” Vogue magazine wrote when Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz tied the knot with a $3.5m wedding party last year. “Beautiful blonde film star meets handsome young scion of one of Britain’s most famous — and fashionable — families, sparks fly, and a truly 21st-century romance unfolds.” I know, yuck.

The wedding, which took place at the Peltz family’s oceanfront compound, received copious amounts of coverage and had a suitable glitzy guest-list despite Peltz telling Grazia magazine that her parents are “anti-Hollywood”.

Snoop Dogg Dj’d, and there were “limitless” bottles of £200 Bollinger Champagne on ice.

Almost one year later and that fairytale romance has taken a less whimsical turn thanks to shed loads of legal cases.

A quick revision course in case the drama has passed you by: The Peltz family are suing wedding planners, Nicole Braghin and Arianna Grijalba of Plan Design Events, for refusing to return a $159,000 deposit. The Peltzes argue that they couldn’t keep up with the demands and the 500-strong VIP guest list.

The planners are, in turn, suing the Peltzes and describing former — and now penitent — Trump supporter Nelson Peltz (Nicola’s dad) as ‘a billionaire bully’. The upshot of these cases is that all the Whatsapp messages are now a free for all and give us a glimpse behind the curtain at what was the most expensive and carefully curated wedding of last year.

And it’s even more petty than you could have imagined. Much of the fallout is about the guest list and who RSVP’d. Brooklyn said it was a mess, Nicola compared it to ‘a murder scene’.

Issues also arose regarding the suggestion they name a burger ‘Bag it Like Beckham’. Nicola was not a fan, she said it was ‘cheesy’, adding the vomiting emoji to presumably hit home her dislike of the play on words.

The flowers, we learn, were not sufficiently white enough, and there were demands for a water aisle and matching water dance floor.

According to the Daily Mail the papers also contain detail about the cost of hair and makeup — close to $80,000, apparently. I cannot fathom how makeup and hair costs this much — it is like trying to understand quantum physics or why cargo pants are suddenly back in. My brain simply can’t process it.

On top of all this there is also the alleged insistence that Victoria Beckham was to never be made aware of these mistakes.

It’s unclear why. Personally, I would love to have a Spice Girl on-call and in my corner when things go t**s up. She would have sorted it out pronto.

Needless to say, the write-up in Vogue magazine had none of this detail. The only morsels we got there were that the rabbi accidentally called Brooklyn by his dad’s name — twice; and that an unnamed reality TV star lost their footing, stumbled and fell into a water fountain near the aisle. Who could it be? Reveal yourself ‘Unnamed Reality TV Star’!

I have never had a wedding but I am aware they are stressful times. The stakes and the emotions are high — there’s so much to do and everyone is sticking their oar in.

I am sure Nicola is not the first bride (or groom) to have a strop and tantrum over guest lists, menus and decor. I doubt she’ll be the last either.

But what makes the Peltz-Beckham wedding distasteful is the gargantuan amounts of money involved, and the fact that they and Vogue packaged it up as some ultra sophisticated chic-er than chic elite extravaganza.

Now we have seen what was going on behind the scenes and it ain’t pretty.

It’s also worth remembering that while they were arguing over the names of personalised fast food and the shades of peonies, Wendy’s workers (a brand that Peltz is the chairman of) were petitioning for better working conditions and claimed they were being treated like ‘modern-day slaves’.

The tone of entitlement in the messages also does little to make you sympathetic to the pair. At one stage, Nicola allegedly writes about the planners “I hate them”.

As for Nelson, if you are worth $1.4bn would you not let the deposit slide? I know it’s megabucks for the rest of us but if you have squillions in the bank, I doubt you are going to feel the pinch.

One thing is certain, though, it’s not the fairytale ending Vogue set it up to be. But then they paid for the pictures, so what else were we expecting?

Size zero sh ows signs of a return

News from the respective fashion weeks shows that size zero has returned.

The New York Times critic Vanessa Friedman said even she was “distracted by the extreme skinniness of many of the models in Jason Wu’s show”, while other journalists said it looked like the era of body positivity and diversity on the catwalk was over.

Some believe that the nostalgia soaked love of noughties and Y2K fashion (lower-than-low slung jeans and midriff revealing scarf tops) is partially to blame.

At the weekend, the Sunday Times stated that the new weight loss drug Ozempic may have contributed to the prevalence of a shape “idolized by the fashion gods: rakishly thin” become visible once again.

Last year, online publication Dazed Digital predicted that inclusive catwalks would not last. They reported that many in the fashion industry viewed inclusivity as “less as a permanent change and more as a trend with an expiry date”.

And celebrities like Kim Kardashian, who last year said she would eat her own faeces rather than put on weight, certainly aren’t helping things.

It all feels so depressing and predictable. The fashion world has valorised super thin women for so long it seems it will take decades for that mindset to change.

But just because it’s a long road doesn’t mean designers and fashion houses should take their eye off the ball.

Let’s not let things slide back to those super skinny size zero days of the past.

Sneak in a trip while logging on to work abroad

Suffering from a work-related slump? Could do with a holiday but can’t afford to take the time off? Then a ‘hush trip’ may be for you. According to Stylist, the new workplace phenomenon “refers to a trip to another country or holiday location, so that an employee can reap the benefits of being away from home without taking annual leave”. Just make sure not to accidentally switch your camera on during a Teams meeting. It will be hard to explain why you’re on the beach in Puerto Banús with a cocktail in your hand instead of sat at your kitchen table with a mug of Barry’s tea.