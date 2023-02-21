| 9.8°C Dublin

All the Peltz-Beckham wedding lawsuit drama shows us just how divorced the super rich are from reality

Kirsty Blake Knox

‘It’s the stuff that modern fairytales are made of,” Vogue magazine wrote when Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz tied the knot with a $3.5m wedding party last year. “Beautiful blonde film star meets handsome young scion of one of Britain’s most famous — and fashionable — families, sparks fly, and a truly 21st-century romance unfolds.” I know, yuck.

The wedding, which took place at the Peltz family’s oceanfront compound, received copious amounts of coverage and had a suitable glitzy guest-list despite Peltz telling Grazia magazine that her parents are “anti-Hollywood”.

