'All is looking great with the twins' - Rosanna Davison shares pregnancy update

‘ABSOLUTELY THRILLED’: Rosanna and Wesley with their daughter Sophia. Rosanna is expecting twin boys in November

Rosanna Davison has said "all is looking great" with her pregnancy and that she even got a "thumbs up" from one of her twins during her latest scan.

The former Miss World revealed she is pregnant with twin boys last month, after suffering 14 miscarriages, and going through gestational surrogacy.

Rosanna and husband Wes Quirke will become parents again with the two new additions expected to arrive in November, around the same time their daughter Sophia will celebrate her first birthday.

Posting a photograph of her latest scan on Instagram, the 36-year-old joked that one twin gave her a thumbs up.

"Had my anatomy/anomaly scan today.. all is looking great with the twins & I even got a thumbs up from one of them!" she said.

Rosanna, who is the daughter of Chris de Burgh, announced the exciting news on Instagram last month, writing that she and Wes are "absolutely thrilled" for Sophia to have two siblings.

After struggling with pregnancy loss over the past few years, she said it is an "absolute dream come true" for her it to happen naturally.

"My doctor can’t offer a medical explanation for why I have been able to sustain this pregnancy and it will probably always remain one of life’s mysteries," she said.

"However, we found out I was pregnant after the first month of lockdown when I was far more physically relaxed than I’ve been in years and enjoying the slow pace of family life at home, despite the anxiety and sadness in the outside world.

"So perhaps that time out from the stress of busy everyday life made all the difference. We still can’t quite believe it ourselves and it’s taken a long time to properly process it and feel ready to share the news. As if 2020 hasn’t already been packed with enough surprises!"

