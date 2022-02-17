Alexandra Burke is expecting her first child with Darren Randolph. Photo: Alexandra Burke/ Instagram

British singer Alexandra Burke has thanked her fans for the “beautiful messages” she has received since announcing her pregnancy.

The X-Factor star is expecting her first baby in June with her footballer boyfriend Darren Randolph, who plays for West Ham and the Republic of Ireland.

Alexandra shared a photo to her Instagram of her partner hugging her from behind as they both proudly cradled her baby bump.

She captioned the photo: “We have received so many beautiful messages and well wishes! Just wanted to say a big thank you from the bottom of our hearts.

"We are truly overwhelmed. Such an exciting time ahead. Thank you again.”

The singer assured her fans that although the baby is due in four months, she is still busy working.

She added: “Btw - we are working away as usual! I’m still busy in the recording studio working on Album 4 which will be released this year.

"Plus I’m excited to start rehearsals for @josephmusical on Monday and look forward to appearing in the show until Cardiff, before taking some time off and rejoining in Milton Keynes in September as planned.”

The couple announced their pregnancy news three days ago by posting the same video to their Instagram pages.

Video of the Day

The video shows the happy couple on a country walk with their two dogs.

As they stand near a lake, Darren gets to his knees to kiss her stomach.

The clip then shows the couple both rubbing her bump as Alexandra smiles.