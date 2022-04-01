After Bella Hadid spoke of her nose job issues we look at celebs who regret going under the knife

The pressure to look perfect in the public eye has led to many celebrities undergoing cosmetic surgery in a bid to maintain career success.

After all, showbiz is a cut-throat world, and the pressure on stars to look perfect at all times is real.

Many of them consider it a taboo subject they'd prefer to keep to themselves. But more high-profile women are coming forward to share their stories about changing their appearances - especially when it's a move they've come to regret.

Just this week, Bella Hadid did a frank and open interview with Vogue in which she spoke out about various past struggles - and revealed for the first time that she'd had work on her nose done.

Bella told how she was just 14 when she underwent rhinoplasty and she now wishes she hadn't. The star, who is of Dutch and Palestinian heritage, added: "I wish I had kept the nose of my ancestors. I think I would have grown into it."

She also spoke out about her battles with body image and mental health, saying she always felt 'uncool' compared to big sister Gigi, who found fame as a supermodel before Bella followed her into the business. "Over the years I became a good actress. I put on a very smiley face or a very strong face."

Bella is the latest star to be upfront about her regrets following cosmetic procedures.

Linda Evangelista was one of the original supermodels who commanded tens of thousands for every catwalk appearance. But last year Evangelista revealed that she had been living in seclusion in recent years after undergoing a "fat freezing" process regarded as a non-surgical alternative to liposuction.

Linda Evangelista

Linda has even initiated legal proceedings against the company involved, and in an interview with People magazine in the US last month, tearfully told how it had impacted on her life.

"I loved being up on the catwalk. Now I dread running into someone I know," she said. "I can't live like this any more, in hiding and shame. I just couldn't live in this pain any longer."

Evangelista has been diagnosed with a rare side effect of the treatment, which causes the affected fatty tissue to harden and expand.

Courteney Cox

Friends star Courteney Cox also went public to say why she had decided to ditch fillers. Five years ago, she revealed she had them dissolved. Courtney, who has been in a relationship with Irish Snow Patrol guitarist Johnny McDaid for several years, said she is embracing life at 57 in a recent interview.

"There was a time when you go, 'Oh, I'm changing. I'm looking older.' And I tried to chase that [youthfulness] for years," she said. "And I didn't realise that, oh s**t, I'm actually looking really strange with injections and doing stuff to my face that I would never do now."

She's enjoying a career resurgence courtesy of the new Halloween movies which have brought one of her most iconic roles back onscreen.

Now Jamie Lee Curtis has not only spoken of her regret at having work done in the past, she's become an advocate for natural beauty, most recently embracing her grey locks.

Jamie Lee Curtis

"I have been an advocate for natural beauty for a long time, mostly because I've had the trial and error of the other part," she told Lorraine last year. "I did plastic surgery - it didn't work, I hated it. It made me feel worse.

"The first time I cut my hair short I went, 'Oh! Oh my God. Oh wow! I look like me!' Since then I stopped dyeing it, and then I've been an advocate for not f**king with your face.

"And the term, anti-ageing. What? What are you talking about? We're all going to f**king age! We're all going to die. Why do you want to look 17 when you're 70? I want to look 70 when I'm 70."

Melanie Griffith

Actress Melanie Griffith was also having cosmetic work until she realised that the public and media were speculating as to what work she had done. The Working Girl star and mother of actress Dakota Johnson decided to get the fillers removed, she revealed in a candid 2017 interview.

"People started saying, 'Oh my God, what has she done?!'" she said. "I was so hurt - I went to a different doctor and he started dissolving all of this s**t that this other woman doctor had put in. Hopefully, I look more normal now."

Victoria Beckham

Even Victoria Beckham has revealed that her decision to undergo cosmetic work as a young woman was the wrong one for her. "I should probably say, don't mess with your boobs," she wrote in a letter to her younger self for Vogue. "All those years I denied it - stupid. A sign of insecurity. Just celebrate what you've got." Beckham reportedly had the work done in the late 1990s before getting a breast reduction over a decade ago.

Chrissy Teigen

A couple of years ago, Chrissy Teigen took to Instagram to reveal that she'd decided to have a boob job reversed. The model, who has always been candid about having work done and the fact that she's often embraced it, nevertheless decided the look wasn't for her. She said the implants "have been great" for her but she wanted to feel more comfortable in her own skin.

"I did my boobs when I was about 20 years old," Teigen later said in an interview. "It was more of a swimsuit thing. I thought, if I'm going to be posing, laid on my back, I want them to be perky! Talk about a weight lifted off my chest!!!" she joked."