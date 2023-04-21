‘Adventure of a lifetime’ - 2FM’s Carl Mullan expecting second child with wife Aisling

Dancing With the Stars winner and 2FM DJ Carl Mullan has announced he and his wife Aisling are expecting their second child.

The couple previously had son Daibhí in 2021.

In an online post confirming their news this morning, Mullan said he was “so excited” to go on the “adventure of a lifetime” with his wife once again as they prepare to welcome their second child.

“A bit of news friends…in the midst of all the madness of the last few months, we felt we needed a little more of it just for the craic. We’ve a new little brother/sister on the way for Daibhí and Angie this summer.

“So you know how I said Ais was absolutely incredible the whole way through dancing with the stars? Holding down a full time job, keeping the house running and generally just looking after the entire family? Well she was doing it all whilst expecting as well.

“I couldn’t be prouder or more grateful to her. Becoming a parent alongside Ais has been the absolute adventure of a lifetime, and I’m so excited to get to do it all over again,” Carl said.

The couple were inundated with well wishes from the public and friends, as they get ready to expand their family this summer.

The couple tied the knot 12 months ago in Wicklow.

Carl was crowned the sixth winner of Dancing With the Stars last month alongside partner Emily Barker.

Mullan said he was incredibly shocked to win the competitive dancing show but was a crowd favourite for his enthusiasm and attitude.

