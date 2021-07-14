Actor James Nesbitt behind plans for new luxury hotel development

A new €5 million luxury hotel is to be developed by the actor James Nesbitt and his development firm.

According to the Irish News, the Ballymena man’s Nesbro Limited company has notified Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council of its intention to redevelop a former farm in the Co Down village of Drumbeg, close to Malone Golf Club.

The new hotel is expected to be called the Drumvale Hotel and will be situated in a stretch of land along the River Lagan, opposite Sir Thomas and Lady Dixon Park.

According to the newspaper, the proposal of application notice lodged with the council outlines a plan to remove and replace a number of derelict buildings at the former farm.

The rural land is then set to be transformed into a public space with formal gardens, with a brasserie restaurant and a health and wellbeing spa also planned for the development.

A public unveiling of the proposal is expected to take place at the end of August, with a virtual meeting set for August 30 and 31.

There is also due to be a consultation phase in the coming months, including engagement with neighbouring residents and businesses.

The newspaper revealed a document prepared by planning consultants employed by Mr Nesbitt’s firm, indicating that background work, including preliminary ecological and flood assessments, has been ongoing over the last year.

The document says: “The proposal represents a significant capital investment in the local area of approximately £5m.

“There will also be primary employment with new jobs in the hotel and secondary economic benefits via the local supply chain, construction jobs and non-domestic rates.

“Most people have been either unable or unwilling to travel aboard and instead have opted for a ‘staycation’. This has resulted in a significant increase in the domestic tourist market in Northern Ireland and has highlighted a lack of quality accommodation.”