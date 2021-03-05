A royal mess: The biggest rows and controversies that have engulfed ‘the Firm’ through the years

From explosive divorces to sudden abdications, it’s safe to say that the British royal family have been dominating the headlines for generations and certainly not always for the right reasons.

And as the world eagerly awaits Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s upcoming tell-all interview, here’s a look back at some of the family’s biggest scandals that captured the world’s attention over the years.

When King Edward VIII stepped down from his role as King in 1936 after a 326-day reign, the monarchy became engulfed in turmoil.

The Church of England forbid him from marrying twice-divorced American lover Wallis Simpson and so he made the shocking decision to abdicate so they could wed.

He was succeeded by his younger brother George VI (you may remember the movie the King’s Speech), the father of Queen Elizabeth.

Edward and Wallis married in France, spending the remainder of their lives in the country.

The controversy has often drawn comparisons between the former King and Prince Harry, who found himself stepping down from royal duties after marrying an American divorceé.

Prince Harry and the Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle leave the royal family

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle sent shockwaves throughout the world when they announced their decision to step down as senior members of the royal family and become financially independent in January 2020.

The couple shared their plans in an Instagram post, saying that they planned to divide their time between the UK and North America.

The seismic event in royal quarters, dubbed “Megxit”, had been subject to months of speculation after Meghan expressed her struggles with the intense media scrutiny in an emotional ITV interview in 2019.

The couple’s hotly anticipated interview with Oprah Winfrey on CBS is due to air on Sunday, and is expected to shed further light on their move away from the Royal Family.

Fergie gets caught in infamous sting

In 2010, a journalist went undercover as a businessman as part of an infamous sting, and offered Sarah Ferguson £500,000 in exchange for information about her ex-husband Prince Andrew, Duke of York.

‘Fergie’ claimed her ex-husband was aware of the deal, however the newspaper involved, News of the World, disputed this claim.

The entire exchange was recorded and subsequently released in the press, with Fergie apologising for her “serious lapse in judgement”.

The mother of Princess Beatrice and Eugenie had married the Duke of York in 1986 before divorcing 10 years later.





Prince Andrew steps back from his royal duties due to allegations

In 2014, American woman Virginia Roberts claimed she was forced to have sexual relations with Prince Andrew on numerous occasions when she was 17 years old, accusing his friend, the late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, of keeping her as a “slave”.

The allegations from a 2015 defamation case resurfaced in the media as the case became unsealed.

Buckingham Palace denied the allegations, and later a judge decided that all allegations against Prince Andrew be struck from court records.

Four days after attempting to downplay his friendship with Epstein in an interview with BBC Newsnight in 2019, Prince Andrew announced he would step down from his royal duties.





Prince Phillip’s car crash

The Duke of Edinburgh raised eyebrows when the car he was driving was involved in a crash close to the Sandringham estate in Norfolk.

The then 97-year-old escaped unharmed as the driver in the other car involved suffered a broken wrist.

The incident prompted many people to question why he was driving at all, and Buckingham Palace confirmed the Prince had voluntarily surrendered his driver’s license days later.

Princess Anne divorces her husband and marries a member of royal staff

Princess Anne, the only daughter of Queen Elizabeth, married equestrian coach Mark Phillips in 1973.

However, their marriage was described as deeply unhappy with the couple spending most of their time apart.

Then in Spring 1989, British tabloids obtained love letters written to Anne by one of her staff members, a British naval officer named Timothy Laurence.

In 1992, Anne announced that she was divorcing Phillips and that she planned to marry Laurence. The couple have been together ever since.

Prince Harry’s wild weekend in Las Vegas

The world’s media was sent into a frenzy in 2012 when the Sun published photos of Prince Harry naked during a game of strip billiards in his hotel suite in Las Vegas.

The then 27-year-old prince was on a break before he was set to serve in Afghanistan for the British Army.

Apologising for his weekend of mischief, Prince Harry said: “it was probably a classic example of me probably being too much army, and not enough prince. It’s a simple case of that.”

Princess Diana’s bombshell interview

In 1995, Diana sat down for a tell-all solo interview with journalist Martin Bashir to talk about the immense pressures of public life and her personal battles with self-harm, postpartum depression, and bulimia.

She also revealed that she was aware of her husband Prince Charles' affair with Camilla Parker-Bowles.

Diana even admitted that she'd been unfaithful to Charles, saying that she had been "in love" with James Hewitt, her riding instructor.

A few weeks later, the Queen urged her son and daughter-in-law to divorce, and the following year, they made it official.

Charles went on to marry Camilla in 2005, and the couple are still together.

The Panorama interview remains one of the most significant Royal Family interviews in broadcasting history.

Princess Diana’s death

On August 31, 1997, 36-year-old Princess Diana was killed in a car accident in Paris, along with her rumoured boyfriend, Dodi Fayed, and their driver, Henri Paul.

Their black Mercedes was being pursued by paparazzi in cars and on motorcycles, hoping to capture photos of Diana and Fayed.

It later emerged that Paul’s blood exceeded the legal blood-alcohol limit and he had reportedly been drinking and driving recklessly.

The world had lost ‘the people's princess', and the royal family have been criticised to this day for their handling of the event and their grief.