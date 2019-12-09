A far from Silent Night: inside Barry Egan's star-studded 2019 Christmas Party

Two giant names who had fallen out spectacularly earlier in the year. The well-chronicled row was like something from the Old Testament, involving as it did funerals and the like. I had invited Twink in late October to the Sunday Independent Living Christmas party, as she is always top of any party list, and she said she would come.

In the six weeks in the run-up to the party Twink, who I adore, had not returned any email or texts asking was she still coming. I, crushed, assumed she had changed her mind.

One day a week before the party I met Rory Cowan, who I also adore, and who exudes festive joy all year round, and I invited him. On the morning of the party Twink texted to enquire about the details. That's how two of the biggest names in Irish entertainment who are famously not talking ended up in a grand room in Ballsbridge not talking to each other. It will go down in history.

At the table it’s Guggi, Fiona Gratzer, Glenda Gilson, and Michael Mortell

I was, of course, delighted to have them, two of my - and your - favourite people. By the end of the night, if not the start, it almost seemed right in the Christmas spirit of bonhomie. To paraphrase Othello, I might have even done the state some service by putting Twink and Rory in the same room, albeit by default.

Edna O'Brien was once asked - in the presence of a bishop, legend has it - to name her favourite vice. Without flinching, the flame-haired authoress answered, almost too delicately: "Occasional adultery."

Sadly, very few of the illustrious guests at the annual Sunday Independent Living magazine Christmas party in the James Joyce Presidential Suite of the InterContinental appear to share Edna's sentiment, even at Christmas, a time of giving.

Take Cork chanteuse extraordinaire Camille O'Sullivan. When asked who she would most like to meet under the mistletoe, she replies: "My partner (Aidan Gillen). Too many lovely reasons why."

Then there is TV star Glenda Gilson: "My husband Rob of course. He's the only one I'd want to kiss under the mistletoe."

Author and DJ Louise McSharry says: "My husband - maybe we'd actually get to have a moment that isn't about the kids."

Oliver Callan and John Lannin

Author and broadcaster Andrea Hayes is also on message: "My husband David - a few moments of peace would be bliss."

Comic queen and broadcaster Katherine Lynch says her bit with a typically mischievous glint in her eye: "My partner Declan," she begins. "Obviously I only have eyes for him - and Bradley Cooper."

I ask some of the other guests.

"My current wife," replies national treasure Marty Whelan, of the lovely Maria.

"Jennifer Aniston," pipes up New Zealand-born rugby guru Brent Pope, "or the future Mrs Pope, as I like to call her! Jen, I'm still available."

"Brent Pope," says Irish racing car goddess Rosemary Smith.

Mistletoe time and above left, Pat Shortt is kissed by Alan Hughes and Brian Kennedy

"Me bank manager," jokes Thurles-born comic god Pat Shortt. "I'd kick the shit out of him!"

The incomparable communications expert/barrister Theresa Lowe: "I have a soft spot for Robert Downey Junior. A little peck on the cheek would be nice."

Alternative lifestyle guru Victoria Mary Clarke: "My husband (Shane MacGowan). Because you have to say that or they'll sulk."

Dublin-born actor Rory Cowan: "I'm 60. My days of snogging under the mistletoe are long gone. Thank God!"

Then it's the turn of Inniskeen-born comic Oliver Callan, who came with his fiance John. "The person who cut down the mistletoe, to let them know they've hampered the Earth's absorption of catastrophic greenhouse emissions, just to use a branch to justify a kiss where the lines of consent are disturbingly blurred."

Belfast warbler beyond compare Brian Kennedy: "Jason Momoa. He's a lash."

Marian Keyes is flanked by Stefanie Preissner and Debbie Deegan

Charity queen Debbie Deegan excitedly concurs.

Author and Sunday Independent LIFE magazine columnist Stefanie Preissner: "As always, Jurgen Klopp (Liverpool FC's Teutonic uber-manager)."

Former Xpose and Virgin Media mainstay Lisa Cannon: "Brad Pitt - I've always thought he's a good, kind man, and now after facing his demons I think he's a compassionate and responsible person."

Moscow-born former Fair City star Tatiana Ouliankina can barely contain herself when she answers: "Brad Pitt, of course, after Once Upon A Time in Hollywood."

Virgin Media superstar Alan Hughes (his Cheerios panto Cinderella has just opened at The Pantodome at the RHK) says excitedly: "Bette Midler. She'd be great craic."

And great craic was the operative word in this five-star Dublin 4 hotel.

And so to the big issue of 2019. Marian Keyes tells me, when I ask what big or small change she made to her lifestyle with regard to climate change: "I am flying a lot less." The acclaimed novelist adds that she is "walking more, using bars of shampoo, carrying reusable water-bottles", and has, in fact, "stopped buying clothes for three months".

Apropos of clothes, and more importantly, given this was officially the soirée of the year at the hotel of the year, it is no surprise that Marian is dressed up to the nines in a black guna by Maje set off by a sparkling tiara by Jennifer Behr, and shoes by Prada.

Nor is it a surprise that her fellow guests - Mary Kennedy, Mary Mitchell O'Connor, Twink, Lorraine Keane, Mark Cagney, Guggi, Celia Holman Lee, Constance Cassidy of Lissadell and her husband Eddie Walsh and many, many more - are gathered in all their unspeakable glamour for this swishest of swish nights. (Andrea Hayes and Jenny Buckley turned up wearing the same sparkly jacket. Morto? Nah, they're going to do it everywhere from now on.)

Rosemary Smith and Brent Pope

The banter is almost as sparkling as the style on display. Take RTE's dapper don Marty Whelan. Upon being asked what is the funniest rumour he's heard about himself in 2019, he replies: "Apparently, I'm starting a show on telly with Mary Kennedy. I'll never be home."

Out of ear-shot, Mary Kennedy is put the same question, and replies: "That I'm retiring!"

Former Ireland AM mainstay for nearly two decades Mark Cagney: "That I had retired... and actually its not funny."

Brian Kennedy (dressed to the max in a red suit with a matching waistcoat) laughs, but I suspect he isn't joking, when he says the funniest rumour of 2019 he heard about himself was "that I'm married to the rugby captain of New Zealand".

Camille O'Sullivan: "That I met my partner on the top of a volcano in Iceland... while it was erupting!"

Pat Shortt: "I'm still married. My wife spread a rumour I wasn't."

Katherine Lynch: "I heard someone say I wasn't Bradley Cooper's girlfriend, which is hilarious as I obviously am."

Oliver Callan, the star of Callan's Kicks who is playing Bord Gais Energy Theatre on May 22: "People who read my columns say I'm a Sinn Fein agent. Though even the Shinners deny that, lest it damage their party. Shame cos they did it just as I was about to invoice them, in sterling."

Lisa Cannon: "I was going into I'm a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here in the jungle on ITV."

Glenda Gilson: "That I was doing Dancing With The Stars."

Rory Cowan chimes in: "That I was going back to Mrs Brown's Boys."

Avila Lipsett and Chloe Townsend

Stefanie Preissner: "That I was 6/2 at the bookies for a job in RTE. I'm actually 5/2!"

Rosemary Smith heard this mildly racy rumour about herself in 2019: "That one of my friends and I were lesbians! The cheek!"

That rumour is particularly ironic given what Rosemary said when I asked the guests what they asked Santa for this Christmas?

Rosemary: "A tall, dark and handsome man."

Brian Kennedy: "A heavy-set rugby-playing fella."

Marty: "That Lyric FM continues its business into eternity."

Mark Cagney: "A job!"

Oliver: "An end to vulgar, unnecessary and harmful consumerism disguised as kind-hearted gift-giving."

Artist Guggi: "Can Santa sort out the housing problem? Nobody else seems to be able to do it."

Author of the much-anticipated Grown Ups, out early next year, Marian Keyes has the same message for Father Christmas: "An end to homelessness in Ireland."

Twink's daughter Naomi has her own message: "For Santa to be nice to Leo!"

Stefanie: "A piece of art by Ciara O'Neill."

Rory, who is playing Bosco in Fair City now: "A bicycle so I can cycle to RTE on busy mornings."

Fast-rising star of Irish letters Sophie White, whose third baby is due in March: "Probably an epidural."

Camille, who's doing up an old house: "A hand whisk, an electric drill, Now That's What I Call Music 157 and old Kenny Everett videos." (Camille's outfit is in the best possible taste too.)

Alan: "To fix my broken leg."

Broadcaster, author and mother of two, Louise McSharry: "A mortgage! I really want next year to be the year I become a home-owner."

And what would they most like to receive at Christmas?

Pat: "Money."

Rosemary: "Brent Pope."

Rory: "The freedom of the city."

Guggi: "Wool socks. Three pairs if possible."

Mr Callan: "The State contract to put a printer in the Dail, cos it's worth a million quid."

Marty: "An enormous new Mercedes. My address is in a sealed envelope at hotel reception."

Stefanie: "An electric car."

Pat: "Money."

Pat Shortt is there with his lovely daughter Faye. They are making a short film together next year. At one point in the evening, one-time soap czarina Tatiana Ouliankina sashays over and purrs into Pat's ear thus: "Is this beautiful young lady... your wife?" "She's his daughter, Tatiana," I helpfully explain. "You're not in Russia now."

You could hear Pat's laugh all the way to the North Pole.

The dramatic tension soon notches up when an interloper has to be ejected from the party. He had told the security man that he was the partner of Tatiana. When I ask The Moscow Flier was the mystery man - furiously lorrying into the drink - with her, she bursts into a laugh that could be heard all the way to Red Square, or at least the Red Cow Inn. "Darling, I have never seen that man before in my life!" she replies in a Russian accent so deep I have to get Debbie Deegan, director of a Russian charity, to translate.

The 50 or so guests are treated to the finest food prepared by top chef Alberto Rossi and his team at the InterContinental: Lambay Island crab on brioche; Baily and Kish smoked salmon on soda bread; smoked Skeaghanore duck on crisp sourdough; falafel and hummus; prawn filo rolls. Even award-winning cookery writer Susan Jane White was impressed.

All of this gives plenty of food for thought. Indeed this time last year the guest of honour was Gay Byrne, who sat on the couch next to his beloved Kathleen Watkins.

Looking at Gay's empty chair, I wonder what our guests have to say about him or others we lost in 2019, such as Brendan Grace.

Mary Kennedy is first. "Gay was an icon," she says, "Ni bheidh a leitheid aris ann."

Adds Frank McNamara, who worked on The Late Late Show for years: "Getting that dreaded phone call that Gay Byrne had passed was the saddest time of 2019 - not only was I privileged to work with such a broadcasting genius but honoured to get to know a great human being."

Katherine: "We did a lot of crying in our house for Brendan and Gay - heroes of an Irish lifetime. No kinder and gentler heroes could we have asked for. Rest in peace."

Guggi: "Gay was the greatest."

Oliver: "Brendan Grace will always be the guy whose videotapes we wore out every Christmas as kids, with everyone laughing in the house, from the oldest head to the youngest child. And even though we've lost him, he will continue to bring the joy, from Fr Stack to the father-of-the-bride, Bottler and that Chinese takeaway set."

Camille: "Like everyone else who watched Gay while growing up, you felt like you knew him personally. The times I did meet him and the one time we performed on his show, he was such a gent and kind.

"I will also miss our dear friend [actor] Karl Shiels, who passed away too young, loved by many."

Louise: "As a broadcaster Gay was inspirational for me. Doris Day gave me a lot of joy through her films and singing, and the death of Grumpy Cat felt like the end of an internet era!"

Mark Cagney is positively glowing (and he doesn't drink) when he says: "Gay Byrne - the greatest of us all.

"He showed the way, ploughed the field and sowed the seed. The rest of us have been living off the fruit ever since. I doubt he ever thought of himself like that, but he changed the game forever, and set standards that few if any will ever reach again.

"Other than de Valera, probably the most influential Irishman of the 20th century, certainly the second half of it."

I point out that Gay said years ago that they should shut RTE down for six months and start again. Any thoughts?

Brian: "Worth a try!"

Louise: "I plead the fifth!"

Frank: "Why limit it to six months?"

Rory: "RTE is doing fine It's just hit a bump. I'm not in favour of shutting things down. There's no guarantee they'll open again."

Camille: "Give it a go and see what happens! If they bring back the live ads, Going Strong and Mart and Market I'm on… and of course my favourite Wanderly Wagon, but I was devastated to hear the wagon 'went missing'!"

Stefanie: "It's idealistic. Wouldn't that be the solution to most problems?"

Mark: "Gay was right, but that's true of most parts of the public service. These are institutions that were set up at least 50 years ago - they haven't moved with the times. So of course they're not fit for purpose, they have become monoliths, so big and resistant to change they've ossified. Even if you had a government with a huge majority and a vision for the future, would they be brave enough to shut it down, put 2,000 public servants out on the street, and then when ready to reopen, only hire people who were necessary and good enough?"

Call me a sexist dinosaur if you want, the style on the night - courtesy of the likes of Camille O'Sullivan, Lorraine Keane, Louise McSharry, Marian Keyes, Glenda Gilson, Mary Kennedy - put me in mind of what Booth Tarkington wrote in The Magnificent Ambersons: "Some day the laws of glamour must be discovered, because they are so important that the world would be wiser now if Sir Isaac Newton had been hit on the head not by an apple, but by a young lady."

And by a not so young lady too, I would add, if Newton had seen Rosemary Smith in all her finery at the Living magazine party.

"I celebrated my 82nd birthday in 2019," she tells me. "So put that in your pipe and smoke it." I would have but the security men would have thrown me out, like the interloper, if I had fired up a pipe, don't you think?

Changing the subject, did anything particularly funny or strange or good or sad happen to the guests in 2019?

Guggi: "All of them, and all the in-betweens."

Oliver: "I met the former Dublin manager Jim Gavin, who left recently, this year. He was the soundest, most ego-less, decent and entertaining sports star I've ever met. Knowing it was achieved by someone so deserving and devoid of self-interest, it made the five-in-a-row even harder to stomach."

Brent: "I lost my dad who I loved dearly. It has been a tough year."

Stefanie: "My lovely nana died and I'll never be the same again."

Louise: "On the Sunday of All Together Now (the music festival in Co Waterford over the August Bank Holiday weekend), I ended up separating from my friends and spending the entire day with a group of people I barely knew at the start but was fully in love with about an hour into it!

"It was one of those magical days where everyone just clicked and was up for the same brand of fun and mischief, and was definitely one of the best days I had in 2019."

Glenda: "I was quite sad to see Xpose go but very happy when I found out I was joining the Ireland Am team."

Mary: "Second wedding in the family. My son Tom got married to Shona."

Brian: "I lost some close friends. Then I was asked to sing at the Palladium in London and Carnegie Hall in New York."

Camille: "I fell over the monitor in the Olympia gig and hit my head - there was a gasp, then the long beat of silence from the audience, then off we went again! I received a doctorate, toured twice in Oz this year. Sadly, I lost a few dear friends."

It's time to see the guests' mischievous streak - who do they think should be pelted with rotten tomatoes?

"Timmy Dooley," Mark says in reference to the Fianna Fáil TD admitting that, unknown to him, a colleague had voted for him on a number of occasions while he was not in the Dáil.

Brian: "Bulls in Spain."

Louise: "Piers Morgan. Over and over again."

Katherine: "All the right-wing politicians who prevented proper debates and discussions this year."

Stefanie: "Conor McGregor."

Rory: "Jeremy Corbyn."

Oliver: "Noel Grealish and/or Peter Casey."

Marty: "You know full well."

Michael Mortell, fashion and furniture designer: "You know that guy with the dodgy hairstyle?"

I assume he means Trump. Or possibly Boris Johnson. Is Boris good for Ireland?

Stefanie: "Does he even know where Ireland is?"

Guggi (whose show in the Kerlin in Dublin opens on December 13 and runs until January 17): "I don't think any untruthful leader is good for anywhere."

Camille: "I don't think he has our best interests in mind or could be too bothered."

Louise: "Well I think he's generally bad, but I don't think he has any respect for us as a nation."

Katherine: "He's bad for everywhere, a notorious Etonian knob. Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson, come in, your time is up!"

Mark: "He is a scoundrel: a very entertaining, charming one, but a posh opportunistic chancer nonetheless He can't be trusted by anyone - family, wives, lovers, friends, employers and colleagues. He has betrayed them all and mostly for base, self-serving reasons - rarely, if ever, for the greater good of anyone other than Boris."

Sobering analysis - even at a party this swinging. Which brings me on to my next question: what do my celebs think of Swing-gate?

Rory: "What was she thinking?"

Glenda: "I think it was a story that went on too long."

Brian: "Swing on! And give the girl a break!"

Katherine: "I'm so angry at the suing culture that's crept into our society. It's disgusting, disgraceful and shameful and detracts from genuine cases. She was ridiculed as she should have been for a silly claim."

Mark Cagney disagrees - and how: "A perfect example of our national psyche: Maria Bailey's outrageous self-entitlement and on the other side, the seriously over-the-top/holier-than-thou hypocrisy that she was battered by."

Do they think Maria Bailey was punished too severely by the media?

Stefanie: "No."

Rory: "Certainly not. What she did deserved to be publicised."

And by Fine Gael?

Rory: "They had no other option."

Glenda disagrees: "Yes. I think they went to town on her, I'm sure she regrets her decision now."

Were Fine Gael right to push Maria off the ticket?

Rory: "Yes. Please God she will fade into oblivion."

Mark: "Punishment? Of course she was punished, but that's what happens these days if you're in the public eye. Media, especially social media, either crucifies or beatifies you. She was really stupid and once in the hole she kept digging, and she deserved to be metaphorically slapped for it, but she got a national kicking. How many of us could cope with that?"

From the swing in the Dean to the swingers on Love Island - well some of the contestants did change partners quite a bit - I ask Marian Keyes did she watch Love Island.

"Not this year," she answers, "but I'm sorry because Maura sounded fabulous."

Glenda was glued to it: "Yes, it was a really good show this year. Loved Maura."

"I was obsessed with Love Island," says Karl Broderick.

Sophie White wasn't: "Too much commitment."

Commitment or not, Theresa Lowe "felt compelled to watch bits of Love Island. I couldn't help myself! Very entertaining in places." A bit like Ms Lowe.

Karl's husband Alan Hughes says: "I had to be glued to Love Island for Ireland AM. But I loved it, to my surprise."

Katherine: "I never saw a minute of it as I was on tour. It's compelling TV but it just makes me want to butcher myself with implants."

Brian: "Glued? I became unstuck, early on."

Rory never got stuck in the first place. "I can happily say that I never saw an episode of Love Island."

Guggi: "What's Love Island?"

Louise McSharry is more of a fan: "I really love television 'events' like Love Island and I'm a Celeb which create the old-fashioned communal viewing experience, and loads of conversation as a result."

Brent Pope wasn't immediately taken with it, but says: "I must admit to enjoying Love Island Australia. Why not one for the over-50s?"

Broadcaster Jenny Buckley: "Love Island was definitely my guilty pleasure during the summer. It was a crazy insight into relationships."

Michael: "I have no TV, but it sounded horrendous."

Apart from the two Christmas curmudgeons, Guggi and Michael, who didn't love Love Island, we agreed it was one of the best things about 2019. So I asked what else was good about the year?

Theresa Lowe: "We have so many reasons to be grateful - some are deeply personal but every year is a great year when Frank and the children are well."

Guggi: "It's the first time I ever did three exhibitions in one year: LA, Tokyo, Dublin."

Frank McNamara: "I survived another year!"

Louise McSharry: "My son Ted was born in May and he has been a real joy. He's a very happy baby and I'm finding motherhood a lot more enjoyable a second time around."

Glenda: "Watching my son Bobby grow. He's now walking and into everything. Every day there's something new with him."

Naomi Agnew: "Working with Seth Rogan."

Stefanie Preissner: "I met my lovely boyfriend Noel Byrne (who is with Stefanie at the soiree)."

Rory: "I got a fabulous gig on Fair City."

Mark: "Going back to radio."

Camille: "My daughter all year round, making Harry Potter lego this morning, releasing a new album and supporting Focus Ireland for the Rock Against Homelessness gig at the Olympia."

Katherine: "To get the opportunity to tour Ireland, England, Scotland and Wales in a sell-out musical and to return home to a sell-out Irish tour in a play called Madhouse written by PJ Gallagher and Una McKevitt."

Debbie: "I got invited to do a TEDx Talk. I also got an invitation to the North Pole to meet Russia's Santa, and I can bring the children."

Sophie White: "Succession."

Cork champion of chic, fashion designer Michael Mortell: "I survived."

Jewellery designer Chloe Townsend: "Going to the Burning Man festival in Nevada."

Tatiana: "I started body-pump classes."

Andrea Hayes: "After nine years of procrastination I took the plunge and returned to do my MA in applied spirituality."

Jenny: "I've been working with Entertainment US on a travel programme called My Destination TV. It's exciting as I get to combine the two elements I love the most: TV presenting and travels."

Talking about good jobs, how do the celebs think Taoiseach Leo Varadkar fared in 2019?

Marty: "Well."

Brent: "Very well."

Stefanie: "Brilliantly."

Alan: "He fared great."

Rory: "I'm a big Leo fan. I think he's really trying to get things done for the better."

Brian: "I think he is going from strength to strength."

Sophie: "Leo got to some great gigs."

Louise: "Being the Taoiseach looks like an awful job and I would never ever want to do it!"

Katherine: "He rose to the occasion when faced with Brexit talks. Leo and Simon Coveney are a great team, very positive; they look and speak great on our behalf. I'm sure if they put their minds to it they will find solutions for the homeless and the hospital crisis."

Frank: "He survived the year, which in politics is always to be admired."

Camille: "He seemed to fare well - but he looked a bit too pally with Boris!"

But Oliver Callan and Mark Cagney recalibrate the happy-clappy mood.

Oliver: "He's gone on more holidays, weekends and clubbing trips to Berlin than any previous Taoiseach; he conveys himself as caring little for the poor and he stirred up racist feelings against Albanians. I'd say his year has gone superbly to plan!"

Mark: "Leo did OK with EU and Brexit but it distracted from a lot of stuff that would have brought down other governments: Children's Hospital, rural broadband/cervical check etc. He is a very lucky politician."

Not everyone is as lucky as Leo. For example Mary Kennedy is going to miss being on Nationwide, her job which just ended for her in 2019. What will the others miss most about the year?

Guggi: "Don't know!… don't think about the past much."

Michael: "Time."

Oliver: "The final vestiges of my youth passing in the night."

Brian: "Actor Danika McGuigan."

Alan Hughes: "My work hubby, Mark Cagney."

Rory: "Ructions, my visiting cat. He visited me every day for 16 years. He was run over in May."

Katherine: "Touring in 2019 brought me friendships that I will miss. There always comes a time to say goodbye, and no matter how much you promise you'll be in touch, it's hard to ever recreate that bond again; while you're on the road living, eating, performing and laughing together you think it will never end. It's a kind of grief for me when that's over."

The party, run by InterContinental GM Nicky Logue, never looks like stopping. Nor does anyone want it to. Twink chats all evening to her showbiz pals, while Marian Keyes is lionised by the young writers in the gang.

Meanwhile Lorraine Keane, Pat Shortt, Alan Hughes, Rory Cowan, and Marty Whelan, Mary Kennedy and Celia Holman Lee exchange stories of Chirstmases past and solve the nation's problems. (Nation's problems? Don't start me. Nicky Logue and I were in a pronounced tizzy trying to get Twink a non-alcoholic beer. Crisis over, the bottle is soon pressed into the lovely lady's hand.)

The wordplay between these national figures is as sparkling as the champagne - Perrier-Jouet - that flows copiously all evening in the luxuriant surroundings.

It was here in this opulent splendour that Ennis-born Nicky tells me proudly that the InterContinental had won '5-star hotel for 2019' at the Gold Medal Awards and Best Business Hotel at the National Hospitality Awards.

Here in the James Joyce Presidential Suite, the living-room is so spacious that when you plop on the sofa at one end of the room you need binoculars to see what's going on at the other end: where the gang are discussing their 'people of 2019'...

Guggi: "There is a little dog that visits me every morning. His name is Podge and I think he is a very nice person."

Camille: "Anybody who works tirelessly and honestly for charities… teachers, doctors, nurses, volunteers."

Louise: "My mom. I honestly wouldn't have gotten through the year without her help with my children."

Mary: "Michelle Obama. Her book showed her to be a woman of compassion, ambition and humour."

Michael Mortell: "Greta Thunberg, because this ship is sinking fast."

Oliver: "Greta Thunberg. Because she inspired so many inappropriate jokes between friends that ensured comedy will survive the cancel culture, outrage-porn blip we're going through."

Mark Cagney: "Vicky Phelan. Did you really need to ask?"

Alan: "Maura from Love Island. I interviewed her and she is a great representation of Irish wit and charm."

Brian: "Vicky Phelan. She's a hero."

Frank: "Kathleen Watkins. For the composure and stoicism she showed as she walked down the aisle in front of Gay at the funeral with a proud smile on her face despite the heartbreak she must have been feeling. Gay would have approved."

Rory Cowan and Katherine Lynch both settle on the same hero: Brian Kennedy.

"The way he dealt with a very serious and difficult cancer is truly inspiration," says Rory.

"Definitely my hero of 2019 was my friend Brian Kennedy," says Katherine. "His heroic journey with cancer and his openness about life was so impressive. I've been a friend and even been a house-mate for a number of years of Brian's but this year deepened my respect. The measure of Brian is simply brave and honest."

Marty: "Katie Taylor. Because she is such a world champion and doesn't get enough recognition."

Stefanie Preissner agrees: "She's a brilliant role model."

Maybe the Perrier-Jouet has finally gone to my head but it is getting on for midnight - and the party has been on fire since 7pm - when Emily Dickinson's famous lines enter my head:

"Hope is the thing with feathers,

That perches in the soul,

And sings the tune without the words,

And never stops at all."

Inspired, I ask the guests what they most hope for in 2020.

Mark: "A really good third act."

Pat: "Better things."

Michael: "That the love will keep happening."

Louise: "I'm really excited about getting back on 2fm, and I hope this will be the year that I get my tattoos."

Stefanie: "That I'll care a little less about what people think and achieve a work/life balance."

Brian: "Fall in love, record a new album, finish a novel by me."

Rory: "I'm loving my role of Bosco in Fair City. I'm hoping my character becomes a regular feature… 60 years of age and I've got my dream job. Loving it."

Oliver: "That I'll get to enjoy watching Facebook setting fire to itself and ending its monstrous, journalism-consuming, democracy-destroying, greed-obsessed stain on the history of human civilisation."

Andrea Hayes: "I'm looking forward to finally seeing my new TV show Fota Into The Wild on air on Virgin Media."

Turning from the future to the past, were the guests naughty or nice in 2019?

Twink's daughter Naomi Agnew doesn't mince her words: "Too f***ing nice!"

Brent: "Hopefully a bit of both. Balance."

Marty concurs: "Bit of both."

Mary Kennedy was more emphatic: "I'm always nice."

Alan Hughes has a different philosophy: "I was far too nice in 2019. I plan to change that."

Pat Shortt: "How much will you pay me to tell you?"

Rory: "Very nice. I'm 60. My naughty days are a thing of the past."

Stefanie (author of Can I Say No? One Woman's Battle with a Small Word): "I was edgy. I said a lot of 'nos' and cared a little less than usual."

Louise: "I was mostly nice but a few naughty moments are essential to keep life interesting."

Yes indeed, naughty can sometimes be nice, as is the parting glass spent in good company. So all that's left is 'to gently rise and softly call goodnight and joy be with you all'.

