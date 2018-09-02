Rapper Kanye West has said he is seriously considering a run for the US presidency, though he says he won't run in 2020.

'100pc it could happen' - Kanye West seriously considering a run for the US presidency

West said he is mulling a run for the White House in 2024 .

‘If I decide to do it, it will be done, I’m not going to try,’ he told Chicago radio station Power 92’s DJ Pharris.

‘Yes, 100 per cent it could happen...2024.’

West first indicated his desire to run for the office in August 2015 during the MTV Video Music Awards when he accepted a lifetime achievement award.

However he had openly admitted that he had smoking a joint before heading up on stage.

‘Y'all might be thinking right now, “I wonder did he smoke something before he came out here?” And the answer is yes, I rolled up a little something, I knocked the edge off,’ he said.

