10 things you need to know about Prince Harry and Meghan's visit to Dublin

1. It has been billed as a 'two day' visit - but Prince Harry and Meghan will be in Ireland for just over 24 hours. It's an overnight stay though - so we'll give them the 'two days'

2. Harry and Meghan are packing a lot in during their visit to Dublin - they will be visiting the Taoiseach's office on Tuesday before heading to the British Ambassador's residence Glencairn for a garden party tomorrow night. There the couple will meet with people involved in arts, sports, military and social enterprise. Should be an interesting mix.

Harry and Meghan Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex attend the Your Commonwealth Youth Challenge reception at Marlborough House on July 05, 2018 in London, England. (Photo by Yui Mok - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

3. On Wednesday, the couple will call into Aras an Uachtarain, before visiting Trinity College, Croke Park and the EPIC museum, the Irish Emigration Museum, telling the story of the 10 million Irish people who have emigrated across the world. Other high profile visitors to EPIC have included the former South Africa President FW De Klerk, Canadian Prime Minster Justin Trudea.

4. Not surprisingly, security surrounding the couple's visit will be high with armed gardai working with royal security personnel. The Irish Independent has reported that armed detectives will be mixing with assembled crowds. Similar security operations to those involved Prince Charles' visits, and the Queen's visit in 2011, the routes to the areas being visited by the couple will be subjected to more security sweeps prior to the couple's arrival.

5. So this is Harry's first visit to Ireland - but we're sure he has been briefed by his father and grandmother as to what to expect. Meghan has probably briefed him as well - she visited Dublin in 2010 as part of the One Young World Conference. And she famously went to Coppers. Harry won't be paying a visit to the Guinness Storehouse this time round - his grandparents did pay a visit there seven years ago, famously declining to sip on a pint of Guinness. We think Harry will choose otherwise if he gets the chance in the future.

6. Their visit to Ireland is the couple's first overseas visit - which means it will get a lot of attention from both the British and worldwide media, particularly in the US. Footage from the Queen's historic visit to Ireland in 2011 was beamed around the world - and had tourism chiefs cock-a-hoop with the resulting coverage.

7. We don't know where Harry and Meghan will be spending the night - but it appears to be either Glencairn House in Leopardstown, or Farmleigh in the Phoenix park.

8. When the Queen visited back in 2011, she stepped off the plane in a green outfit. We don't know whether Meghan will be doing the same, but Kate Middleton often wears an outfit by a designer in a country in which she is visiting. Here's hoping Meghan will do something similar.

9. While Harry and Meghan's visit is brief, it might give them enough to come back for more. Harry's father Charles now visits Ireland once a year, going to Sligo and Cork in recent years. Maybe Harry and Meghan will follow suit?

10. Now when the itinerary was being put together, organisers could not have known that England would be playing Croatia in the World Cup semi-finals on Wednesday night. Harry is a massive football fan (his brother William is President of the English FA) - the Sunday World have reported that Harry wants to wrap up the trip slightly earlier so he can catch the England match at home. Kick-off is at 7pm.

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex meet group of leaders during the Queen's Young Leaders Awards Ceremony at Buckingham Palace on June 26, 2018 in London, England

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex during day one of Royal Ascot at Ascot Racecourse Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex present the awards after Without Parole won the St James's Palace Stakes during day one of Royal Ascot at Ascot Racecourse

