Celebrities and their side hustles: From A-lister's ping-pong to award-winning cheese

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt's vintage rosé has previously been listed as one of the world’s best. (Photo by Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic)

The notion that you stay in one job for life is now almost redundant. Throw in a global pandemic and increasing employment volatility and the need to sidestep into different career paths is more prevalent than ever.

While celebrities usually don't need to pick up any extra cash, a lot of famous people they do value the importance of entrepreneurship, and the variety that comes with stepping out of their day jobs and creating brands they love.

From ping-pong to award-winning cheese, here are five celebrities you may not know have surprising side hustles.

Susan Sarandon

It doesn’t get much more random than Susan Sarandon wielding a table tennis bat and a ping-pong ball, but the actress is a huge champion of the sport. So much so, she has opened a chain of ping-pong bars across the states and in Canada.

With superstar fans including Matthew McConaughey, Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher regularly breaking out their ping pong bats, the Hollywood heavyweight revealed to The Guardian why everyone should dabble in the feel-good sport: “Ping-pong cuts across all body types and gender — everything, really — because little girls can beat big muscly guys.

"You don’tget hurt; it is not expensive; it is really good for your mind. It is one of the few sports that you can play until you die.”

Expand Close Susan Sarandon donates table tennis tables on January 15, 2015 in New York City. (Photo by Andrew Toth/Getty Images for SPiN New York) / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Susan Sarandon donates table tennis tables on January 15, 2015 in New York City. (Photo by Andrew Toth/Getty Images for SPiN New York)

Beyoncé

Just when you thought Beyoncé had enough on her plate, the superstar decided to launch a vegan meal delivery service. Partnering with her trainer Marco Borges, who brings the key nutritional knowledge and know-how, the double act launched 22 Days Nutrition.

Based on the psychology that it takes 21 days to break a habit, Queen Bey followed the plan whilst preparing for her now viral set at Coachella in 2018 — after that high-energy routine, it was sold out in seconds.

Expand Close Photo by Kevin Mazur/WireImage WireImage / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Photo by Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Scarlett Johansson

If you’ve ever uttered the sentence ‘Once you pop, you can’t stop’, Scarlett Johansson is nodding her head in approval. The Marvel actress skipped out on launching her own shoe or clothing line and instead opened up a popcorn shop, in Paris, naturally, with her ex-husband Romain Dauriac, who is French.

'Yummy Pop’ offers a variety of different flavours, from the traditional to more unusual options.

There’s sea salt and olive oil, truffle Parmesan and sage, strawberries and cream - not to mention real Vermont Cheddar.

Revealing her aspirations to open the shop in 2016, she revealed: “It has been a dream of mine and my family for several years to bring our favourite American snack to our favourite European City. My hope is for Yummy Pop to become a Parisian snacking staple and a symbol of friendship between my two most beloved cities, Paris and New York.”

Read More

Tom Hanks

Tom Hanks is a man that knows what he likes — and what he likes is typewriters. So it’s little wonder that he created a typewriting app.

Hanx Writer recreates the experience of a manual typewriter, but with the ease and speed of an iPad.

While it may not make him quite as much cash as a Hollywood blockbuster, Tom,who has previously spoken about his love for typewriters, hopes his latest project will help people write with love.

Expand Close Photo by Steve Granitz/WireImage WireImage / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Photo by Steve Granitz/WireImage

Ryan Reynolds

When you find a drink that works for you,stick with it — that’s Ryan Reynolds’ advice. The actor, however, took things up a notch by investing in his preferred alcoholic beverage, Aviation Gin, after sampling it for the first time.

In his own words: “In the long and in no way disastrous marriage of showbiz and alcohol, so happy to announce I’m the proud owner of a gin company. Aviation is the best tasting gin in the world. Once I tried it, I knew I wanted to get involved with the company in a big way.”

Expand Close Photo by: Nathan Congleton/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Photo by: Nathan Congleton/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Nick Offerman

If you haven’t got your fill of Nick Offerman’s most well-known character, Ron Swanson, on Parks and Recreation, you can follow his other passion: woodwork.

Selling everything from benches to canoes in his LA-based shop,the star told Vanity Fair: “Woodworking is not like penicillin — you don’t get dumped, go build a chair, and then your life feels better. But it’s not far off… for years, when auditioning for big jobs frustrated me, I always found a great deal of solace in my shop.”

Rupert Grint

When you admit to having no idea about how much money is in your bank account, it is safe to say you’ve made it. A confession the Harry Potter star, who is worth around €31 million, recently made. Which is why it may seem a bit weasley of the super landlord to set up a company called Eevil PlanProperties and rack up over €13 million worth of property in the UK.

To offset any 'horrible landlord' image, he’s also splashed the cash on an ice-cream truck. Apparently, he keeps it well stocked and gives items away in various villages when he drives around.

Read More

Jeremy Renner

When he’s not saving the world as an Avenger or some other hero on the big screen, he is renovating homes and flipping them for profit.

In the past two decades, the actor has bought, refurbished and sold more than 20 homes. Some of the homes have been cabins, while others are 1920s art-deco mansions. He doesn’t discriminate when it comes to style.

Alex James

He’s become a very big cheese since his days as Blur’s badass bassist — giving up rock and roll for cheese-making in the Cotswolds, the performer makes his own award-winning product. By all accounts, it is delicious.

JB Gill

The singer may have rose to fame as a member of one of the UK’s biggest boybands— JLS, who boasted five number-one singles and over 10 million record sales worldwide — but farming is where his real passion lies.

Taking the more unusual route post-stardom,the family man set up a farm in the Kent countryside, where he successfully produces award winning KellyBronze turkeys and freerange Tamworth pork. He now presents Down On The Farm, and is a regular on BBC shows Countryfile and Springwatch.

Brad and Angelina

Their love story may have ended, but there is no sour grapes about the booming wine business they co-own. The former couple splashed out on a French vineyard that came with their Miraval chateau, which they snapped up at the height of their romance.

Despite a painful and public split in 2016, they are still producing wine, and their vintage rosé has previously been listed as one of the world’s best. Chin, chin.

Expand Close Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt's vintage rosé has previously been listed as one of the world’s best. (Photo by Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic) FilmMagic / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt's vintage rosé has previously been listed as one of the world’s best. (Photo by Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic)

Read More

Herald