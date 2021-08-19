Brown Thomas opens its Christmas Shop - with just 127 days to go

WE famously had a ‘meaningful’ Christmas last year, with everything seemingly shutting down again almost as soon as it had opened.

But one iconic retailer is again making sure the public has plenty of shopping time until the big day.

With the schools not even back yet, Brown Thomas unveiled its Christmas Shop today, with 127 days until Christmas, at its Dublin, Cork, Limerick and Galway stores, and online.

Read More

The retailer says it boasts “striking decorations, stunning Christmas trees and the most impressive selection of lights, stockings, wreaths, crackers and garlands across a special curation of themes”.

Rachel Morgans, Brown Thomas buying director for home and living said the shop had actually opened two weeks later than usual, but that now was the right time because of the pandemic.

“The Christmas Shop at Brown Thomas is regarded as offering the most exquisite festive offerings available,” she said.

"We take pride in sourcing the most beautiful decorations with strong demand from customers from the time we open; baubles and decorations are hugely popular from the beginning of the season and Christmas trees start to sell out by early November.”

This year the shop also features ‘true to life’ trees, made from branch cuttings from trees found in nature, “making them some of the most realistic trees on the market’, the retailer said.