Why Covid stress is ruining your skin - and how to fix it

The skin is an organ, that has always been one of my core philosophies. Within our body, our organs work with and can affect each other.

For example, the blood flow facilitated by our heart allows nutrients and oxygen to get to all of our other organs, and our respiratory system allows the intake of oxygen so that our heart can get it circulating in the first place.

There can sometimes be a misconception that the skin stands by itself, not as reliant on our body and our mind as any of our other organs, and as many of us have learned in the last few months, this is untrue.

The connection between our mind and our skin is why so many are experiencing spots and skin irritation at the moment. Of course, masks can exacerbate this, especially in the case of frontline workers and those who are spending long hours wearing them, but I would suggest that the ongoing, chronic collective stress of this pandemic may be what is having more of an effect on our skin.

It is completely normal to become stressed from time to time and in some circumstances, there is no avoiding it, so infrequent stress is not something to worry about hugely regarding your skin. It is chronic stress that poses a problem. When we are stressed or anxious, our body sends out a surge of hormones, including cortisol, our main stress hormone. Short-term, the benefits of cortisol are incredibly important in allowing our body to take on what we feel is a threat. Long-term, cortisol causes an ongoing disruption to the processes of our body and our skin, including the healing process, and can cause inflammation.

For those with chronic skin conditions such as eczema, rosacea, psoriasis and acne, this inflammation can trigger flare-ups that can be incredibly painful and greatly impact their self-esteem. In those who don’t suffer from skin conditions, inflammation throughout the body can cause the skin to age faster, leading to premature wrinkles and lax skin before you would have expected it.

In my new book, The Skin Nerd Philosophy: Your Expert Guide to Skin Health, Psychodermatologist Dr Alia Ahmed speaks about how 30pc of people with skin disease have high levels of psychological distress and says that there is “evidence to show that addressing psychological factors can improve outcomes”

In my years of speaking with people about their skin and how they feel about it, I have found that many people feel that their skin concerns hold them back. We have had clients mention that they don’t allow their partner to see them without make-up on, that they feel self-conscious going to the pool, or that they avoid social gatherings when they have a breakout.

One of the main focuses in the book is a multi-disciplinary approach to skin health. What this means with regard to stress, our skin and our mental health is that we consider treatment and advice from a variety of professionals to aid our best general health, and our best skin health.

Níall O Murchú, a Wim Hof Method instructor, explains in the book the benefits of the Wim Hof breathing method, specifically in terms of ongoing stress management. Regarding stress, one specific part of the Wim Hof Method can be particularly helpful: the exhale. This is the section of the Wim Hof breathing method that is used in the cold and in cold water.

Níall says: “I’m sure you know how it feels to jump into cold seawater or accidentally turn the shower setting to ‘cold’ — the body moves to a state of panic. All people have to do in this position is breathe gently in and exhale fully out, and breathe gently in and exhale fully. As these slow breaths start to work, the vagus nerve at the back of the brain is triggered and activates — one of its main roles is to get the body back from the fight or flight state to a place of relaxation and repair.

“If you breathe in this way five, six, seven times, you’ll feel your heart rate drop, you’ll feel the body start to relax and the blood pressure going down. This is a very important and very simple technique because when we’re under stress, the body reacts in the same way as when we’re in the cold […]”

However, in circumstances where daily stress management alongside a robust home skincare routine is not a solution for flare-ups of skin conditions or how someone feels about their skin, my recommendation is to further explore what I call the skin professional jigsaw puzzle.

If you have tried traditional approaches such as medical advice and attending a skin therapist and your skin continues to affect how you feel about yourself, the advice of mental health professionals, dietitians, cosmetic doctors and other experts becomes imperative. It may seem novel, but it could be the beginning of you feeling entirely differently about yourself.