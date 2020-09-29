| 4.5°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Why Covid stress is ruining your skin - and how to fix it

The Skin Nerd Expand

Close

The Skin Nerd

The Skin Nerd

The Skin Nerd

Jennifer Rock

The skin is an organ, that has always been one of my core philosophies. Within our body, our organs work with and can affect each other.

For example, the blood flow facilitated by our heart allows nutrients and oxygen to get to all of our other organs, and our respiratory system allows the intake of oxygen so that our heart can get it circulating in the first place.

There can sometimes be a misconception that the skin stands by itself, not as reliant on our body and our mind as any of our other organs, and as many of us have learned in the last few months, this is untrue.