White house: Triona McCarthy celebrates the best of Irish

Our beauty expert Triona McCarthy has a round-up of her favourite Irish products to keep you feeling well and cared for while working from home.

Most wanted

Sculpted by Aimee Connolly Full Face Edit, below, €35, see sculptedbyaimee.com, is the perfect, prettiest palette for touching up before work calls on Skype or FaceTime. It has everything I need for lips, eyes and cheeks under one sparkly pink lid, including a bronzer, a highlighter and a blusher.

Full Face Edit

But there's more! It also has a matte brown shadow, perfect for definition or to use as a liner; a warm rose bronze shimmer shadow for the perfect lift and sparkle; and a pink cream tint that's perfect as a blusher or a lip tint.

Be a nerd

Zooey Deschanel

Check out the Nerd Network, an online skin consultation and membership service. It's designed as a first step towards long-term skin health, and promises real results, with the guidance of qualified and experienced skin experts.

The brains and beauty behind it is Jennifer Rock, who, incidentally, is a dead ringer for actress Zooey Deschanel, pictured above. It's a great service, especially now, when salons are closed and human connections with people other than your family are hard to find.

You'll get expert skincare advice through a video call, from a real human, whenever and wherever suits you, along with access to results-driven skincare brands such as Skingredients, Image Skincare, Dermalogica and more, shipped right to your door.

See theskinnerd.com

Let us spray

Holos spritz

After lockdown ends, I'm not sure if I should go straight to an AA meeting or a WW meeting, with the amount of food and drink I've been consuming!

Until then, let us spray, with Holos Super Natural Activity Pre and Probiotic Spritz, right, €33, holos.ie. It's the perfect product to refresh your face, as it's infused with herbal flowers, plant oils and essential oils of frankincense, lavender and sweet orange - and it also contains probiotics (good bacteria) to maintain skin immunity. It works to repair, rebalance pH, and helps to reduce redness, inflammation, acne and fine lines. It can also be used over make-up as a setting spray.

Triona's trick

Apple cider vinegar is a staple in the 'White House'. Mix a tablespoon of ACV with a cup of water and drink it every morning. It can help to lower glucose levels, promote a healthy gut, reduce bloating, whiten teeth, brighten skin, and heal blemishes.

Cult product

Ambr Blue Light Blocking Glasses

I said, ooh, I'm blinded by the lights

No, I can't sleep until I feel your touch.

Blinding Light by The Weeknd seems to be the lockdown anthem and it's the song I sing while wearing my new Ambr Blue Light Blocking Glasses, above, from €55, ambreyewear.com.

They block harmful blue light emitted by digital devices, providing relief from eye strain, headaches and sleep difficulties. Blue light has been shown to suppress melatonin production, the sleep hormone, resulting in disrupted sleep quality.

I went for Juno - pictured - one of 46 colourful styles from the Dublin-based company. Such a chic solution for those of us who spend long hours looking at a screen. These glasses can be worn by anyone, whether they need prescription or not.

Triona's top trends

Green Angel

I've always been a huge supporter of Irish beauty brands, but since the lockdown began, I've grown to love our little island's many amazing companies, such as Green Angel by Mary and Chris Mitchell.

Obvs, I've been doing my work from home, and I find that sometimes just changing up the scenery with a vase of fresh flowers or introducing a new scent to the house can lift my spirits, and make me more productive.

So lately I'm really enjoying my Green Angel White Linen Candle, above, €20, greenangel.com; I have it at my desk while I'm working. Yes, I'm quite sure the name was inspired by my married name - Mrs White!

The fresh, powdery linen scent makes me think all the laundry is done and folded away neatly in the hot press, so that's one less thing to distract me. Top Tip: I repurpose the beautiful minimalist pots and store my pens and make-up brushes in them.

"The more complex and pressured a woman's life becomes, the more she prizes simplicity and beauty. White Linen is that soothing element that can lift the spirit and make a woman relaxed and cool" - Estee Lauder.

Estee Lauder's White Linen, below, from €66, launched in 1978, and is one of the most successful perfumes ever.

White Linen

An aldehyde floral like Chanel No 5, it epitomises freshness and cleanness.

Buy it from any of the Irish retailers online, such as Brown Thomas, Arnotts, Debenhams, Littlewoods, Boots or McCauley's.

Sunday Indo Life Magazine