Triona McCarthy: Treat yourself to some vitamin sea

When it comes to trying out the best beauty products, our resident expert, Triona McCarthy, really likes to be beside the seaside

Most wanted

There's nothing like a good foam to really unclog pores and leave skin feeling fresh, amirite? Dermalogica Clear Start FlashFoliant, below, €23, is a new time-saving exfoliant that leaves the skin clear and bright. It also helps to prevent breakouts - whether you're a teenager, mid-way or a Tri-ager (that's me!).

Dermalogica Clear Start FlashFoliant

Dermalogica Clear Start FlashFoliant

There's no need to rinse it off, just cleanse your face and neck before applying it. A leave-on skin exfoliant? Now I've seen everything!

Go west

Emily Ratajkowski

Emily Ratajkowski

Since staycationing is so summer 2020, might I suggest west Cork, the 33rd county, as an option? I'm starting to sound like I'm working for Bord Failte at this stage, but when you know, you know! If you're lucky, you might bump into the stunning Emily Ratajkowski, pictured above, as her family's roots are in Bantry.

Recently, my mum, Margaret, and Maxi and Mini, my two little monkeys, spent an incredible afternoon at the Ewe Experience in Glengarriff - an outdoor interactive sculptural garden - followed by afternoon tea at the 250-year-old Eccles Hotel & Spa in the village. This historic hotel is a great mix of old and new. The ultra-modern spa, which stocks the gorgeous Voya range, opened last year with three treatment rooms, and a deluxe double treatment suite that overlooks gorgeous Bantry Bay. See eccleshotel.com

Bags of fun

Can we please take a moment for this YSL Couture Colour Clutch Eyeshadow Palette, below, €115. It's available in two eye-popping palettes: Marrakech exudes cool blue and green, burnt orange and amber, reminiscent of far-off sunsets, while Paris, pictured right, is all about silver, bronze and rose, paired with more electric city colours. Bag one, or both, for yourself, this month. See brownthomas.com

YSL Couture Colour Clutch Eyeshadow Palette

YSL Couture Colour Clutch Eyeshadow Palette

Triona's trick

Sand in your youknowwhat is such a beach! However, sand mixed with some coconut oil and a dash of lavender esssential oil makes the best body exfoliant. It's even better than sugar, as it doesn't disintegrate in water.

Cult product

Lancome Cils Booster

Lancome Cils Booster

Is there anything worse than sneezing just after you've applied mascara? Something not to be sneezed at is Lancome Cils Booster, left, €43. It preps, boosts and protects your lashes so they'll look extra long, curly and thick.

Use it as an overnight treatment or during the day under your mascara - it will not only make your lashes look much thicker, but thanks to Vitamin E nano-capsules, it will also protect them from the drying ingredients in mascaras.

Triona's top trends

I grew up in west Cork, so I've always had a real affinity with the sea. As a child, my summers were spent at Barleycove, which is on the way to Mizen Head; it's such a special part of the world. This is why I'm always excited about beauty products that celebrate the sea by making use of its natural elements - especially seaweed.

Seaweed is full of vitamins and minerals that are wonderful for soft and hydrated skin. It's an anti-inflammatory too, so it's great for eczema and rosacea. Seavite founder, Patrick Mulrooney, formulated the range after witnessing how the eczema-prone skin of his daughters, Katherine and Jane, was soothed by the therapeutic powers of the ocean.

The organic Irish seaweed-based skincare range is celebrating the importance of the sea as part of the national 'Oceans of Learning' campaign.

Seavite Super Nutrient Illuminating & Firming Body Exfoliator

Seavite Super Nutrient Illuminating & Firming Body Exfoliator

I'm a little obsessed with the Seavite Super Nutrient Illuminating & Firming Body Exfoliator, above, €17.50, which is gentle enough to be used on the face as well as the body. I follow it with Seavite Super Nutrient Firming & Toning Body Lotion, €25, see seavite.com.

Sea Or

Sea Or

Another organic skincare range I'm a big fan of is Voya, which is now using its knowledge on the outstanding properties of seaweed, with the launch of Sea Or, above, €47, a unique range of seaweed food supplements. OK, sea you!

Sunday Indo Life Magazine