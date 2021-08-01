Triona McCarthy: The wellness activities that don’t feel like a chore, and how to embrace the greys that made an appearance during lockdown

Allergic to the gym? What if I told you that there are many activities we can do that will give us the same feel-good endorphin kick without setting foot in one? Hear me out.

Coming in hot!

Studies show that heat itself can burn calories, improve circulation and reduce water retention. So make a hot bath or a sauna your new best pal. Hang out in the sauna for a maximum of 20 minutes, longer in the bath if you like, and reap the rewards. It’s called passive heating and it has similar benefits to exercise. If you’re brave, take a cold shower afterwards.

Just breathe

Taking some good, deep breaths right into the diaphragm is said to reduce blood pressure and of course, oxygenate the body. This, in turn, can reduce stress and the best bit is that you can do this ‘exercise’ absolutely anywhere — no kettlebells or skipping rope required.

Beauty Sleep

It’s not called beauty sleep for nothing — so it comes as no surprise that a good snooze can do wonders for our bodies too. Now that my children Mini and Maxi are older, I have no excuse when it comes to getting some shut eye. Sometimes it can be as easy as going to bed early, not setting an alarm clock and putting my iPhone in another room.

The Trick

Getting more lippie around your mouth than on your lips every time you apply? Stay inside the lines by taking a cotton bud and placing it lengthways between your lips. The cotton ends will protect the corners of your mouth while you apply.

Expand Close Lipstick smudge / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Lipstick smudge

The Treatment

Just gua for it

It’s great to see so many companies embrace the positives that the last year-and-a-half has left in its wake — one being easier access to courses we can attend, no matter where we live.

Catherine Clooney, see catherineclooney.com, is passionate about face reflexology and offers consultations for wellness — a mixture of face reflexology and facial gua sha. You will receive a gua sha tool, similar to the heart-shaped one pictured below, and facial oil by Modern Botany before your online appointment. Catherine will help you work on any wellness issues and also focus on lymphatic drainage and lifting.

Expand Close A face roller and gua sha massager made from natural stones. / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp A face roller and gua sha massager made from natural stones.

And the added bonus is that the treatment is eco-friendly, seeing as how you’ll be able to use the tool over and over again, long after your consultation. Keep it up and you too could look like Elle Macpherson — the Australian supermodel is said to be a big gua sha fan.

The Trend

Nip a wrinkle in time

Seems like the underboob might just be the star of the summer, if Love Island has anything to do with it, that is. And rightly so, as sex appeal is being celebrated and not shamed. The spring/summer catwalks were full of bralettes and cut-outs, and who could forget that June Vogue cover with Billie Eilish? Yup, looks like the corset is making a comeback.

Expand Close Casmara Tense-Lift neck cream / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Casmara Tense-Lift neck cream

So if you want to draw some attention to anything under your chin, may I introduce you to Casmara Tense-Lift Neck & Décolleté Cream, €36, edenbeautygroup.com. The skin of the neck, décolleté and bust is especially delicate and more vulnerable to dehydration, the appearance of wrinkles, sagging and/or uneven tone; as such, it is the area that most betrays our age.

Try this and who knows? Maybe you’ll get the call from the casting agent for Love Island 2022, any day now.

The Tools

Staying on the subject of ‘no-exercise exercises’, you can really elevate your bath experience with the products you use. I love these Chanel Chance Eau Tendre tablets, below, €60. They lightly scent the skin and will complement a spritz of your Chanel perfume. The limited-edition pack contains 10 tablets.

Expand Close Chanel Chance Eau Tendre / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Chanel Chance Eau Tendre

The Talk

Embracing shades of grey

What an absolute joy it was to see the slebs walk the red carpet at Cannes — it almost felt like things were all back to normal. From Tilda Swinton’s bright and bold Haider Ackermann number to Bella Hadid’s breathtaking neckpiece, I always find that these events are so telling of trends and what we’ll be wearing in months to come — albeit on a more affordable and modest scale.

Months of lockdown weren’t going to go by without some more universal beauty trends, too. And one look at the red carpet in Cannes would have told you that it’s time to embrace our greys. Thank you Helen Mirren and Andie MacDowell who had their grey-complementing make-up down to a fine art. So, if you want to join their club, stop dyeing your hair and follow my tips for finding the right make-up to suit those silver strands.

As a L’Oreal Paris spokesperson, MacDowell’s look was by celebrity make-up artist Val Garland, who is the L’Oréal Paris Global Make-up director and a British Vogue contributing beauty editor. She created a smoky eye with a difference, as it had hints of lighter blue, by using the Colour Queen eyeshadow collection in shades Don’t Stop Me, Commander and Ruthless. Lashings of Lash Paradise Mascara, €16.49 (boots.ie), finished off her demure look.

Expand Close L'Oreal Lash Paradise / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp L'Oreal Lash Paradise

I feel that once you have grey hair, you’ve created a neutral canvas, so you can take really turn it up a notch when it comes to lip colour.

Have fun experimenting with new colours — remember, you can always just wipe it off — maybe go slightly brighter than what you used to wear? Check out Armani’s Lip Power, €37, a longwear lipstick with the most lovely light texture, in very vivid satin colours.

Expand Close Armani Lip Power in shade 400 / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Armani Lip Power in shade 400

If you’ve never tried a red before, be brave and try colour 400 — a bright red with neutral undertones — it would look super chic with gorgeous grey gruaig. The bullet is the perfect shape for precise application in a single gesture, giving you a mistake-proof result.

Also, I have to mention the elegant, sleek packaging with the distinctive red cap that clicks shut so satisfyingly. Altogether the perfect lippie for a new way with grey!