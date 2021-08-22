Triona McCarthy: The return of 90s grunge make-up, and how to wear it

Invest in a good foamy face wash that will cut through the greasiness and banish them once and for all

Some accounts I follow on Instagram spark joy when I see their names pop up on my feed. Generally, I like following people who are funny and honest and, OK, have lots of fancy clothes and shoes for me to nosey at!

Designer Marc Jacobs is one person I’ve enjoyed following because he shares truthfully.

Last month, Jacobs took a very brave step, and posted a selfie post-op. He wasn’t going to hide the fact that he’d had a facelift and I commend him for that. His head was wrapped in bandages and you can even see the blood drainage tubes — now that’s transparency.

His caption “#LiveLoveLift” was met with a lot of positive comments. Cosmetic treatments aren’t something to whisper about behind closed doors any more.

Recovery times and innovations have come so far. And if they’re safe and they make us feel better in ourselves, then why not? I love how Jacobs is trying to remove the stigma around cosmetic surgery.

I truly believe that any judgey attitudes come from fear of the unknown. Marc Jacobs successfully chronicled his journey to make it less scary. As the great American poet Walt Whitman once said: “Be curious, not judgemental.” l

If you’ve spotted — excuse the pun — a few pimples along your hairline, then the fault may lie with oily hair products. Invest in a good foamy face wash that will cut through the greasiness and banish them once and for all.

Ocean eyes

Jake Gyllenhaal has just been announced as the face of Prada Luna Rossa Ocean, from €69 for 50ml, see brownthomas.com. It has top notes of bergamot, pink pepper and a base of vetiver, musks and patchouli.

It’s actually named after Prada’s sailing team and is a nice fit for Jake — he’s a keen sailor himself.

Now, my hometown of Schull in west Cork is sailing mad, so I’m thinking we need to get local heroes Paul O’Donovan and Fintan McCarthy a fragrance deal. Hello L’Oréal, are you there? It’s me, Triona…

Spice up your life

“If you wanna be my lover, You gotta put the kids to bed!” This is my versh of the Spice Girls song, one I sing to my hubby these days because yes, I’m a grown-up now compared to when that song was first out — even though I feel it was only five years ago!

The Spice Girls have their place in 1990s’ nostalgia, this year’s main AW21 trend, but decades later there are some things we won’t be revisiting — Gwen Stefani’s questionable bindis anyone?

We will, however, be saying a big welcome back to grunge eye make-up, wet-look hair and pastel hues. On the runways, Chanel went a little gothic with heavy, dark kohl eyeliner matched with layers of sheer material to reveal some skin. At Armani Privé, baby blue eyeshadows were all the rage while glossy lips smacked with finishes that nodded to Lancôme’s popular Juicy Tubes. Check out Lancome’s Hypnôse 5-Color Eyeshadow Palette in Drama Denim 16, €51.50, to update your eye shadow wardrobe. I’ve ditched my safe peachy, brown shades for this and feel like I’m not trying too hard with these colours.

Lip-wise, I feel Linda Evangelista’s one-time lip liner of choice, Spice by MAC, €18.50, is the one to go with. Not only is it a colour that suits so many, but if you use it to line your lips and then fill them in with it, it lasts waaaay longer under your face mask than anything else.

New at YSL is Crushliner, €27, for an intense, yet creamy texture that’s easy to apply. It can be drawn on precisely as a thin, sharp line or built up to a thicker, more graphic, and directional look; or smudged and blended for a more mysterious effect. The 24-hour long-wear colours won’t budge thanks to the water-, smudge- and sweat-proof technology, while the retractable pencil feels soft and glides smoothly on the eyelid.

As for hair, Balenciaga went for gel-drenched looks with middle partings, while Chanel paid homage to the Spice Girls era of the 1990s with space buns and braids.