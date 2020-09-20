Triona McCarthy: the gorgeous products that will ensure you never want to skip your bedtime routine

This week, Triona McCarthy reveals all when it comes to her new night-time skin routine

Most wanted

Yep, Marilyn was certainly on to something when she joked about wearing nothing but several drops of Chanel fragrance in bed.

Coco Mademoiselle L'Eau Privee, below, €78, is the latest iteration of the iconic Coco Mademoiselle, and it was created to be worn at night, or in bed. It's composed of rose, jasmine and musky notes, which are the perfect ingredients to spray on yourself or your nightwear before getting under the covers for a luxurious sleep... or maybe something else? Wink, wink!

Expand Close Coco Mademoiselle L'Eau Privee / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Coco Mademoiselle L'Eau Privee

Get your glow on

Expand Close Hailey Baldwin Getty Images for InStyle / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Hailey Baldwin

I recently popped into Floraison, the facial studio on Dublin's Exchequer Street, to try a new launch in Ireland. Dawn, Floraison's founder, is the first in the country to stock the highly acclaimed nutritional skincare line, Vintner's Daughter. The line comprises two products: an Active Botanical Serum, €200, and an Active Treatment Essence, €250. Outrageously spendy, I know, but hailed as being akin to superfood for all skin types. Naturally, I jumped at the chance of a facial using these new potions, and I emerged from Floraison with skin as glowing as Hailey Baldwin's, pictured above, who is apparently a big fan of the serum. See floraison.ie

Getting stoned

Expand Close Urban Decay Stoned Vibes / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Urban Decay Stoned Vibes

I adore art deco jewellery. I spend hours online looking at rings and things I can never afford, but as I always say, diamonds distract from your 'drinkles' and after a summer spent eating rings round myself (geddit?), jewellery always fits.

Urban Decay Stoned Vibes, above, €52, is a rocking new palette inspired by gemstones. It has 12 all-new crystal-infused shades (eight shimmers; four mattes) and the first-ever marbleised hybrid formula for a shimmering pay-off. It has easy fingertip application and comes with a double-ended brush and built-in mirror, so even the packaging is perfection.

Triona's trick

I recently found out what the Irish word for seven is and I have to say I was seacht!

Here's something else shocking: take a cheap pair of false eyelashes and use a spoolie to brush them out - they will look so much more expensive!

Cult product

Expand Close Climax Extreme Mascara / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Climax Extreme Mascara

Nars has just released a raunchy new set perfect for creating 'come to bed' eyes. Climax Extreme Mascara, above, €25, and Extreme Effects Eyeshadow Palette, €55, is a new duo that works hard to add drama to the eyes with volume and colour. I just love the big brush, which creates long, fluttering, flirty lashes. Team it with one of the 12 colours from the eyeshadow palette for a matte, latex-like, or shimmery finish and you'll be in full seduction mode.

Triona's top trends

Expand Close Liz Earle Cleanse & Polish Hot Cloth Cleanse / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Liz Earle Cleanse & Polish Hot Cloth Cleanse

Bless me, cleanser, for I have sinned! Sometimes it's hard to keep on top of a night-time regimen - who's with me? Well, whenever I feel my routine is slipping, I make sure to add a bit of variety and I only use products I absolutely love. So, read on for my new faves. No more smudged mascara, cakey foundation (or Hail Marys) for me.

Lately, I love removing the remnants of the day with Liz Earle Cleanse & Polish Hot Cloth Cleanser, above, €21.50. It gently exfoliates, too, so it unclogs my pores and sets my skin on absorption mode, ready to soak up any moisture I add later on. If I'm feeling especially energetic, I might follow with a gel cleanser for a double cleanse.

Next, I apply No7 Advanced Retinol 1.5% Complex Night Concentrate, €25, which is a whizz at fighting fine lines and pigmentation. A good night cream will also do wonders for the skin while you sleep, while a specific eye cream such as Ole Henriksen Banana Bright Eye Creme, €42, brightens and blurs imperfections, thanks to its vitamin C and collagen content.

Don't forget the morning after the night before. How we protect our skin when we wake up is important, too. A good SPF is always a winner -especially when you are using retinol. Skingredients Skin Shield SPF 50 PA +++, below, €42, is your skin's invisible parasol, with a broad-spectrum mineral SPF moisturising lotion that not only shields the skin from sunlight and pollution, but also protects it from the blue light emitted by phone and computer screens.

Expand Close Skingredients Skin Shield SPF 50 PA +++ / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Skingredients Skin Shield SPF 50 PA +++

It has a dewy finish and a peachy tint.

Sunday Indo Living