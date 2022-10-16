Triona McCarthy talks niche new releases and essential skincare

Last month, I had a far from run-of-the-mill work meeting — on a boat no less. And, of course, it turned out to be one of the wettest days we’d had in weeks. I felt, on behalf of Ireland, I had to apologise to everyone on the Seabourn cruise ship for the crappy weather! Anyhoo, I put on my best and brightest rain gear and made my way to meet Cathy Kangas of PRAI Beauty Group (praibeauty.com) for breakfast on board. The founder of the niche beauty brand, who’s originally from Surrey but now lives in the US, was cruising off the coast of Ireland. Cathy is an inspiration to midlife women — her brand really does speak to me as I celebrate getting older. PRAI Beauty’s hero product is probably its Ageless Throat & Decolletagecream Creme, €34.99 for 50ml, boots.ie, which has the very clever tagline: ‘the neck’s best thing’. It targets the delicate skin around the neck and chest and promises visible results after a week of using it. Cathy is a really inspiring and interesting woman who loves animals and uses PRAI Beauty’s sales to help them. The products are never tested on animals and the range has earned the renowned Leaping Bunny sealcertification, so it’s wonderful to know that your routine is not only doing your skin good but also supporting a great cause. It was a pleasure to meet Cathy on the boat - even if I looked like a drowned rat afterwards… Find the PRAI Beauty range at Marks & Spencer and Boots stores nationwide.

The Trend

Fit for Pitt

Domaine

Domaine

I’m constantly surprised by the beauty industry’s ability to shake things up and throw in curveballs every once

in a while. The latest one to amaze me is Brad Pitt’s skincare line, Le Domaine, which is shaking things up far beyond just being a genderless-neutral range. It currently comprises four products:

The Cream, €275; The Serum, €350; The Fluid Cream, €265, and The Cleansing Emulsion, €70, le-domaine.com. Refills are also available.

This range is a partnership with the Perrin family of Chateau de Beaucastel, who Pitt has also teamed up with in the past to produce Miraval rosé wine. What I love about this is Pitt’s move away from social media to promote the line and he won’t even be the face of it himself. He has, however, been at every step of the way from concept to development, while gettingHe employed a wine and human health specialist to figure out which combination of the 13 grape varieties grown on the Perrin estate contained the most potent antioxidant properties.

I’ll save you all the technical details, but GSM10, a patent-pending active compound extracted from the seeds and skin of Beaucastel grapes, is the result, along with ProGR3, which involves another active ingredient derived from the grapevine. This isn’t your ordinary line of skincare products — the prices alone will tell you that.

The Trick

Use a brush to apply sunscreen

Use a brush to apply sunscreen

I put this tip on my Instagram this summer — see @triona.ie — and people went wild for it! Basically, I use a brush to apply sunscreen. It’s an especially good method for children, as it makes application less messy and doesn’t get cream their eyes.

The Tools

Paperwork

Paperwork

If you fancy reliving your childhood love of superheroes, you’ll adore this Off-White collab with Mattel Creations’ Masters Of The Universewith Off-White’s a beauty line. Each Off-White Paperwork Box includes a surprise MOTU figure, along with genderless -neutral fragrances, or face and body pigments, or nail polishes to create and customise your own looks. Choose from the Imprint Box, €300; the Olfactive ID Box, €350, and the Color Matter Box, above, €250. See off---white.com

The treatment

Sculpted for success

Sculpted by Aimee, Graffton Street store.

Sculpted by Aimee, Graffton Street store.

Sculpted by Aimee now has a flagship store on Grafton Street in Dublin, making it the first Irish cosmetics brand to have a shop on the street.

It opened last month, six years after Aimee Connolly founded the brand when she was just 23 years old. the new shopIt has virtual try-on screens and digital lookbooks, along with a recycling drop-off, which lets you earn points. There are even phone-charging stations in the chill-out area downstairs.

Upstairs is Sculpted The Academy, which offers training to aspiring make-up artists. This space can be privately hired, too. Well done, Aimee, you’re making the Irish beauty biz so proud. See sculptedbyaimee.com

The Talk

Love the skin you are in

Seabody Beauty

Seabody Beauty

I was absolutely honoured to make RTÉ’s ‘stylish Irish’ list a few weeks ago, alongside fashionable peeps such as Simone Rocha, Sinéad Burke and many more. But beauty is still my first love! However, as I always say: fashion is my passion, but beauty is my duty.

So this week I’m going back to basics and talking about some iconic skincare products you need in your life! After all, our skin is the canvas that needs to be in great condition for all of our beauty products to work their best. A new season is always a good opportunity to switch up your skincare seeing as the weather can have such an impact on it.

Now that winter is on the horizon, I can hazard a guess that even the most avid sea swimmers are considering taking a break from jumping in. But, seeing as seawater can do wonders for our well-being and overall health, bringing the benefits with you as the days get colder and darker is a smart move. So check out Seabody, a biotech company from Co Kerry. This plant-based and cruelty-free company uses seaweed extracts that are great for the skin when it comes to cell renewal, as well as stimulating collagen and elastin. There’s also a line of supplements that support bone, muscle and cartilage, the immune system and gut health. Check out Seabody Beauty, above, €80, for a two-month supply. It contains biotin and zinc for the maintenance of normal skin and hair, along with vitamin C, riboflavin, copper and manganese. See seabody.com. Always check with your GP before starting supplements.

Trinny

Trinny

Across the sea, Trinny London Plump Up, above, €80, trinnylondon.com, is a new serum that hydrates and, you guessed it, plumps up the skin for the reduction of fine lines. You’ll see the words collagen and elastin being thrown around a lot with skincare and with good reason. These are two things we want to take care of when it comes to a smoother and plumper complexion. The peptides in Plump Up support your skin’s natural collagen and elastin production, while added hyaluronic acid keeps your skin hydrated. A 30ml refill is €64.

No matter where you are or what the weather, sunscreen is so important and Skingredients Skin Shield SPF 50 PA +++, €57, skingredients.com, is one of my hero products.

Skiningrediant

Skiningrediant

It moisturises and primes, as well as delivering your SPF to protect skin from not just sunlight but blue light — that’s screen light, pollution and infrared — and leaves your skin with the most perfect peachy tint and dewy finish. Think of it as your invisible ‘skin umbrella’, as it also contains niacinamide — vitamin B3 — and vitamin E for antioxidant protection. When you’ve run out, a Skin Shield SPF 50 PA +++ refill tube, above, can be had for €52.