Triona McCarthy: Searching for the best products for problem skin? Look no further

Our beauty expert offers tried-and-tested big sister advice when it comes to the best products for cleansing, hydrating and treating problem skin

"What I’d like to know is when can we have an official Eldest Daughter Day?" Stock image

We’ve just had Mother’s Day and Father’s Day is a comin’ soon, but what I’d like to know is when can we have an official Eldest Daughter Day?

After all, we are the backbone of society! Can you tell who the eldest daughter in my family is?!

Anyhoo, we need some recognition. We need to celebrate and be thanked for letting parents use us as guinea pigs when it comes to parenting.

In case you have no idea what I’m banging on about, ‘eldest daughter syndrome’ is trending on TikTok and Instagram at the moment. It’s where the oldest girl in a family is given the role of the unofficial unpaid nanny or maid, sometimes described as being like an unpaid internship for life!

Often, eldest sisters leave having children till later in life — I had my kids in my 40s — claiming their maternal instincts and energies are depleted and they can’t imagine doing it all over again!

Beauty Pharma Dermaceuticals Bright Glow Cleansing Face Foam, €15, edenbeauty.com

As an older sister, today I’d like to share with you what I’ve taught my three sisters over the years when it comes to skincare. No matter your skin type, you need to start with three simple steps, cleanse, treat and hydrate.

Cleanse with the brilliant Beauty Pharma Dermaceuticals Bright Glow Cleansing Face Foam, €15, edenbeauty.com. I adore how quickly this works to remove excess oil and make-up, and how it visibly refines the look of enlarged pores, leaving skin feeling exceptionally clean, smooth, and balanced without any dryness or tightness.

Kiehl’s Ultra Pure High-Potency Serum 5% Niacinamide for oily skin, €35, Brown Thomas and Arnotts

Treat skin with a serum that’s tailored to your skin concerns. Whether it’s redness or wrinkles, a serum is a concentrated amount of powerful ingredients that can address a number of complexion issues.

Kiehl’s Ultra Pure High-Potency Serum 1.5% Hyaluronic Acid for combination skin, €35, Brown Thomas and Arnotts

Kiehl’s have three types of Ultra Pure High-Potency Serum — 9.8% Glycolic Acid for rough skin, €35, 5% Niacinamide for oily skin, €35, and 1.5% Hyaluronic Acid for combination skin, €35.

Kiehl’s Ultra Pure High-Potency Serum 9.8% Glycolic Acid for rough skin, €35, Arnotts and Brown Thomas

These will be available at Brown Thomas and Arnotts from Wednesday, April 5.

Eminence Red Currant Protective Moisturiser SPF 40, €79, eminence.ie

Consistency is key, so use a serum for at least a month to see a real difference and thank me when you see me! Finally, hydrate skin with something like Eminence Red Currant Protective Moisturiser SPF 40, €79, eminence.ie, a protective complex high in antioxidants that helps improve the visible signs of ageing. I love a one-and-done product like this, as it’s very important to protect the skin.

If you don’t wear sunscreen, you might as well not do the other steps — I say that in the most big-sister way I know!

Now, if you’ll excuse me, I have some major McCarthy mayhem to manage!

Three of the best… Hair and body mists

Sol De Janeiro Cheirosa ’40 Hair + Body Fragrance Mist€22, brownthomas.com

1 Sol de Janeiro Cheirosa ’40 Hair + Body Fragrance Mist €22, brownthomas.com Upgrade your fragrance game by wearing scent in your hair AND on your body. Cheirosa, which means to always smell delicious, will be a given with this warm, musky scent.

Rituals The Ritual of Mehr Hair & Body Mist, €19.50, rituals.com or Rituals stores nationwide

2 Rituals The Ritual of Mehr Hair & Body Mist €19.50, rituals.com or Rituals stores nationwide This body mist has an energising scent of orange and mood-enhancing cedarwood, it’s water-based and can be used on your hair. It doesn’t stain so I use it around the home too.

Ziaja Baltic Home Spa Fit Mist For Body & Hair, €3.50, ziajashop.ie

3 Ziaja Baltic Home Spa Fit Mist For Body & Hair €3.50, ziajashop.ie This is the perfect size bottle to pop in your handbag or gym bag so you can engulf yourself in this incredibly energising fragrance of exotic mango with fig extract and vitamins A, B and C.​