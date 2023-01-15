Triona McCarthy reveals her top new make-up and hair releases for 2023

"The Spa at Cashel Palace Hotel in Cashel, Co Tipperary is a five-star spot and a haven for anyone who is obsessed with skincare, see cashelpalacehotel.ie."

"Grab a dryer sheet and poke the bristles of your hairbrush through before you get brushing."

I’ve always been really inspired by anyone over 50 on Instagram — more so now since I’m nearing that age myself. Colleen Heidemann (72) is one such woman. I adore her signature bouffant grey hair, gorgeous skin and her inimitable style. I’m also grateful that the beauty industry has evolved over the years to show us how women can have fun with fashion and beauty at any age. Google her attending the CFDA Fashion Awards in 2021 where she rocked a very chic outfit.

Anyhoo, after all of the celebrations, I feel and look 106, so there’s no doubt our skin needs some extra TLC — especially seeing as we still have at least a month of cold weather left.

I’ll say it until I’m blue in the face but daily SPF is a must, and it’s also very important to protect your skin barrier — the bodyguard that keeps out all the harmful toxins. Products with niacinamide and antioxidants can help maintain a healthy barrier.

Here’s a tip I need to take on board — getting good sleep. One way is to stop drinking alcohol and not eating at least one hour before bedtime. It’s all well and good to not drink or eat too much but if we’ve already indulged, what do we do then? I always need to remind myself to drink lots of water and herbal tea the day after for total rehydration.

So get the kettle on, folks!

The Trick

If the cold weather is causing your hair to frizz more than usual, grab a dryer sheet and poke the bristles of your hairbrush through before you get brushing, et voila — fewer flyaways and a sleeker, tamed mane.

The Tools

Hair tools that use artificial intelligence have now entered my world. The Remington PROluxe You range has products that get to know your specific hair needs as you use them. This Adaptive Straightener, €194.99, stores your hair information and optimises the heat to suit your locks. There’s also a hairdryer, a hot brush and a curling wand to get acquainted with. See boots.ie

The Trend

Browned off

Black is brown and silver is gold is one of my main mantras for 2023. What I mean is, gold is the metal everyone wants to wear right now, while black is still in style Siberia — even when it comes to mascara!

Brown is the shade du jour to wear on your lashes. It’s a colour that complements almost every eye.

It’s also great if you’re getting on a bit, as it’s less harsh than black. If great make-up is your jam, Too Faced Better Than Sex Mascara, above, €29.99, might live up to its name for you. It helps that the packaging reminds me of intense, melted chocolate — just one coat gives fuller and longer lashes.

The formula is loaded with peptides to keep the lashes well conditioned, while the hourglass-shaped brush gets easily to any hard-to-reach strands. The formula is ophthalmologist-tested, so it’s great for contact lens wearers and sensitive eyes.

This is a brown that will suit day and night time, with the added bonus of dipping your toe into a big upcoming trend for the year ahead. Find it at Arnotts and Brown Thomas.

The Treatment

Rock star regimen

I know we’re all a bit broke after Christmas, but we can still dream of brighter days, can’t we? One of the fanciest new places in Ireland is The Spa at Cashel Palace Hotel in Co Tipperary.

This five-star spot is a haven for anyone who is obsessed with skincare, seeing as its resident facialist — since it opened in March last year — has been Olga Kochlewska of Skin by Olga.

She has been spending two days a month at the spa to treat residents to her signature facials. Olga has a salon in Dublin 4 and was the first skincare expert to introduce Swiss brand, Valmont, to Ireland. Actor Jodie Comer is a fan for its radiant, glowing results.

Olga’s facials combine a multi-current lifting machine and Valmont products that are tailored to what your skin needs. A facial here will leave you with brighter and tighter skin, with the added bonus of enjoying the luxury facilities on the same day.

See cashelpalacehotel.ie

The Talk

New beauts on the block

Now, I know we’re way more conscious than ever about over-buying, cluttering up the home and sending too much to landfill, but sometimes we really do need to stock up. In a bid to buy well, and not on impulse, I’ve rounded up some of my top new releases for 2023. From new mascaras to haircare products, this line-up is sure to contain a staple or two that will live in your make-up bag, or on your vanity table, for a very long time.

I always say a new lipstick is a great, inexpensive pick-me-up, so if you’re a fan of the Gen See Pick Me Up Matte Lipstick line, you’ll be happy to hear that four new shades, €24 each, have joined the fam. Each one of the soft matte shades is big on pigment, won’t dry out your lips and will stay put for as long as you need. Choose from Naomi, a brick red, pictured above; Reva, a bold pink-red; Shi, a deep wine-red; or Tobi, a berry pink. See genseebeauty.com.

Charlotte Tilbury has kicked off 2023 with the launch of Hollywood Highlighter, above, €44; it just hit shelves a few days ago. Available in eight fab shades, ranging from Pearlescent Glow, a nudey pink, to Bronze Glow, a rich bronze, the collection is sure to suit all skin tones and looks.

See charlottetilbury.com.

Hairbrushes aren’t just for detangling, you know! A good one will get the blood circulation on your scalp going and promote healthy roots and better hair growth. For a little bit of luxury every day, check out the Yellow Universal Hair Care Brush, above, €128, by French brand, La Bonne Brosse. The boar bristles come from south-east Asia and are rich in keratin so they’re naturally non-allergic and static-resistant. And while it might sound pricey, this brush is a haircare tool that’ll last a lifetime. The handle’s cellulose acetate is an organic resin that’s made of cotton flowers and wood beads.

See labonnebrosse.com.

For fans of designer fragrances, why not check out Armani Privé Santal Dān Shā, from €123. This is a fresh, juicy scent that has a rich base note of sandalwood, ensuring it isn’t overpoweringly sweet. The notes are well travelled also, with sandalwood from New Caledonia, cardamom heart from Guatemala and bergamot heart from Italy.