Triona McCarthy: Our guru gives her skin a workout

It’s Not a Diet by former actress, Davinia Taylor seems to be the book lots of my fellow mum friends are reading right now.

Davinia, a mum of four boys, researched, tested, biohacked and bulletproofed herself back to peak health after the ravages of her infamous party-girl lifestyle, and lost 18kgs in six months.

I’ve also started following Davinia on Instagram @daviniataylor — where she shares all her knowledge, and new finds. I find her very straight-talking and relatable.

But back to the book. It’s easy to read, with loads of information on supplements and the importance of reading food labels.

Among other things, Davinia explains why seed oils can cause inflammation, leading to sugar cravings, something she discovered as she struggled to lose weight.

I’m not commending Davinia for dropping dress sizes, but more how she seems to have figured out what works for her.

She said on ITV’s This Morning, “when I cut that out [vegetable oil], all of a sudden, my body started functioning better and I could metabolise the food I was storing and get rid of it, and then improve my mood and then start exercising.”

So perhaps the secret to feeling good might be listening to our own bodies.

Maybe there’s no ‘one diet fits all’.

Essential reading for anyone fed up of not feeling their most vital!

THE TRICK

Want to brighten up dark-blonde hair without going to a salon?

During the next heatwave, plait your hair before you go outside; this will expose different parts to the sun and give you a few natural highlights.

THE TREND

On the lash

MAC Magic Extension Mascara, €22

If there’s one product that’s been playing a blinder lately, it’s probably mascara, don’t you think? Something is needed to make our eyes pop on screen during endless Zoom meetings.

My theory has a little bit of backing, seeing as Boots recorded over 132,000 sign-ups from customers who wanted to get their hands on even a sample of MAC Magic Extension Mascara, €22.

It launched just the other week in Ireland, after its success in the USA and Germany.

If fluttering statement lashes are what you’re after, then this one offers magnification to the max as it has one of the longest fibres on the market — a 5mm-fibre boost for a crosshatch effect.

The 5D brush is tapered for extra drama and volume too, while a hint of olive oil extract keeps the lashes conditioned.

Magic Extension Mascara is available at Boots.

THE TREATMENT

Need an Eden?

Anyone else feeling a little overwhelmed now that things seem to be slowly going back to some sort of normal? It’s actually a bit exhausting making plans after such a long break from our routines.

One thing I’m definitely not going to miss out on is a spa day and some time out for myself — sorry, not sorry! And you shouldn’t either.

Eden One, the stunning, super luxurious health club and spa in Dublin 4 — one of the serene treatment rooms is pictured above — has a new package to prep us for seeing people again.

The Sanctuary Package includes a massage and a newly added Citrus Essence Facial, which is an antioxidant Vitamin C-infused treatment that will hydrate and stimulate collagen production, while improving luminosity.

The treatments use a brand from Barcelona called Natura Bissé, of which Kim Kardashian and Beyoncé are fans.

See edenone.ie

THE TOOLS

Astrid Style Rope Feature Illuminated Mirror, €430

This new 600mm-diameter Astrid Style Rope Feature Illuminated Mirror, €430, has an adjustable strap, an aluminium frame and a built-in LED, which makes putting on make-up a dream.

It will make a nice change from staring at yourself on a Zoom call! sonasbathrooms.com

THE TALK

James? Just call me Gym

Nuasan Active Bodycare Kit €39.95.

“I’m so unfamiliar with the gym, I call it James,” Irish comedian Justine Stafford tweeted lately, much to my amusement. I’m a bit the same.

Forgot to go to the, eh, James today — that’s nine years in a row now. Ha-ha! But if you are contemplating a trip to the gym soon, I’ve scouted a few gym-bag essentials. Break them out after you warm down and you’ll be fresh as a daisy.

If anything, a gym bag full of goodies is bound to get us motivated to go in the first place. Let’s face it, no amount of dieting works if we’re not exercising along with it.

There’s a lot to be said for activewear that makes us feel excited about working out. Bonus points when it makes us feel a bit more confident. That’s why I love activewear brand Peachylean’s overall ethos.

This brand, an Irish company, knows that those of us trying to be more active — who, perhaps, do not fit society’s outmoded image of ‘health and wellness’ — can often feel excluded.

No surprise that our physical health is linked with mental health, and Peachylean gets that you don’t have to be a fitness fanatic to reap the rewards.

Peachylean offers a wide range of activewear for all shapes and sizes on peachylean.com.

After working up a sweat, a good shower routine will make you feel even better. So check out this Nuasan Active Bodycare Kit, €39.95.

The kit contains Nuasan Active Body Wash, Nuasan Active Body Wipes and a luxury microfibre sports towel.

The Galway-based brand only uses products that are sustainably manufactured, and natural, active ingredients that are tailored specifically for active women and men to repair and refresh muscles, body and skin. See nuasan.com.

Removing make-up before we sweat is essential for keeping the skin in good shape. It’s all about waste reduction lately, so pick up a Mega Makeup Remover pack, €13 (set of two pads).

These removal pads only require water to remove eye make-up and base before you get sweating. See beautiedit.com.

It’s not just our limbs that need the exercise, our skin does too. I love the Skin Gym range at Brown Thomas.

From jade rollers and gua sha stones to face trainers, getting the circulation going is a quick way to revive, rejuvenate and increase elasticity of the skin around the face and neck.

This Skin Gym Face Trainer, €65, is a ticket to glowing skin after the gym. It can be used with moisturiser on freshly cleansed skin.

This Skin Gym Face Trainer, €65, is a ticket to glowing skin after the gym