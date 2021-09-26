Triona McCarthy on how to get your beauty arsenal ready for returning to the outside world

My bad habits lead to late nights, uneven skin tone.”Oh yeah, I’m an undiscovered award-winning lyricist — in my own mind — with my versh of Ed Sheeran’s song, Bad Habits. Earworms aside, let’s talk about skincare bad habits. This autumn is the perfect time to press reset and get back to better habits (especially as it coincides with restrictions lifting). There’s stuff we’re all guilty of — namely using dirty make-up brushes, not drinking enough water, and not catching up on our beauty sleep.Guilty as charged. But the worst bad habits are the ones that trick us into thinking we’re doing the right thing. Ha-ha — I’ve got your attention now! Take exfoliating. It can be tempting to do it quite regularly. But we should only be exfoliating once a week; twice, max. Then there’s using too much product, which can have the opposite effect on our skin. That’s where the beauty of microdosing comes in. It’s all about using smaller amounts of active ingredients like vitamin C, but more regularly. Microdosing will ensure your skin reaps the benefits of the product; if you use an excess, it won’t soak in properly. So why not use autumn to factor in some good habits? See ya later, Mr Sheeran.

The trick

Ear me now! Spray your perfume on the TOP of your ears... I know it sounds weird but, trust me folks, your fragrance will last waaay longer. The top of your ears is a little bit oilier than say, behind your earlobes. The oiliness will give your scent staying power.

The trend

Monday is a guaranteed good hair day

I have a bit of a boycrush on stylish hair guru Patrick Wilson, who has not only worked on my gruaig but

on the tresses of Kendall Jenner,

Kaia Gerber, Jodie Comer, Daisy Edgar-Jones and Phoebe Dynevor. He said my hair was the bestest — I swear on my widow’s peak!

Anyhoo, he was raving about Monday, a new budget haircare brand that claims to be of salon quality. The brand was founded by Jaimee Lupton, a beauty entrepreneur from New Zealand. The 100pc recyclable pink bottles of so-called ‘liquid gold’ launched in the US earlier this year and are now making their way to Irish shores — see distinctbrands.eu.

The contents are free of sodium lauryl sulphate and are packed with rice protein, shea butter and vitamin E, all of which are very hip ingredients right now, and for good reason. Vitamin E, a key ingredient in the Smooth range (Moisture, Gentle and Volume are the others) is great for scalp health, which can only have a positive effect on the hair follicles and strands. Monday Smooth shampoo and conditioner, both above, are €8.50 a pop. Hair we go!

The treatment

On the face of it

If you don’t make time for your wellness, you will be forced to make time for your illness.

OK, read that again. With the kids back at school, the juggle can be real each morning, can’t it? But I shouldn’t complain — afterwards comes that wonderful silence mid-morning when I can get things done. This is also a chance to take some ‘me time’, so recently I booked myself into Wicklow Street Clinic in Dublin 2 for a CACI Synergy Face — I hear Laura Whitmore is a fan.

It’s perfect if Botox and fillers aren’t your thing. This electrical facelift system uses an instrument to lift, tone and bring the muscle back to its original position. It will stimulate collagen and elastin for younger-looking, hydrated and plump skin. The treatments are customised to each age group from the 20s onwards.

See thewicklowstreetclinic.ie



The tools

Keep your eh, eyes peeled for the latest Urban Decay Naked palette, Cyber Eyeshadow, above, €52.50, arnotts.ie. It’s set to launch on October 10.

The collection of 12 shadows can be used wet or dry and includes (new word alert!) duochromes. These are two-tone eyeshadows with contrasting pigments that change colour depending on how the light hits them. LOVE it! Join an orderly cyber queue please, peeps.

The talk

Facing the new normal

I always say my two best friends are like my personal therapists, they just get paid in alcohol!

Anyhoo, we were chatting about how everything has suddenly gone full throttle in the last few weeks. Lots of peeps have returned to daily commutes, lunches in the canteen, and shared office cubicles. So — as my therapists say — it’s totally understandable if you feel a little nervous and unprepared. No doubt this return to ‘the new normal’ will mean a few extras in the handbag. Worry not, though, I’ve rounded up a few of my favourite products so you can arrive at work with one less thing to worry about.

Hand sanitiser is as common a staple in my bag as my phone these days. Check out this My Name is Ted HandySan leather carry case, above, €69 (sanitiser sold separately — you just fill the recycled plastic spray bottle). It can clip onto your bag so you don’t have to root inside it and touch everything before you even get to sanitise. See mynameisted.ie.

More time spent outdoors, even during colder months, means skin protection is a must. If you’re looking for make-up to suit exercising too, then Shiseido’s Sports BB Compact, €38.45, should be on your radar. It has an SPF of 50+ and aims to stay put throughout your workout. It’s a great one for touch-ups on the go. See lookfantastic.ie.

Multi-function is key as life gets busier, so I love make-up that’s a bit of a jack of all trades — and a master of them, too. This Nars Multi-Purpose Stick, above, €42, can be used on eyes, cheeks, lips and body — perfect if you need to touch up your look in the taxi to that all-important meeting. Find the stick at the Nars counter at Brown Thomas.

For those who need a little motivation in the office, a healthy drink that tastes good might help. Circle of Light is an Irish brand, founded by Dr Sarah Kelly at the height of the pandemic. The brand’s first launch, Green Coffee, €19.95 for 200g, consists of unroasted instant granules that have potent anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties. Other options include Triple Z, below, €19.95, a herbal night drink and Green Coffee — Infused with Ginger, also €19.95. See circleoflight.ie; or your local pharmacy.

Earlier this month, Max Benjamin launched a bath and body collection, the first time the family-run company has dipped its toe into the beauty world. I love the Magnesium Bath Salts, €27. They contain sodium chloride which works to ease muscle aches and stiff joints. Vetiver, cedarwood, and bergamot essential oils aid sleep, alleviate stress, and elevate your mood. The collection also includes a Lavender & Chamomile Scrub, €35, and a Body Cream, €37. See maxbenjamin.com

