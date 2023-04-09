Triona McCarthy: Nail affordable glam with the top talon colours, removers and art tools

Our expert has an easy way to update your look with a new nail shade

"I blame the cost-of-living crisis as the reason many people bite their nails, and lockdown as the reason why many men and women paint them"

Sales of nail varnish are soaring, it seems, as we would rather splash out on a new nail colour than on a new outfit — something I’ve been banging on about for ages. So if you’re watching your wallet, then treating yourself to a trendy new nail colour is an easy, affordable way to feel groomed and also update your look.

I love scrolling through social media for #nailspo, saving all sorts of rainbow-tipped talons and metallic manicures. But when it comes to painting my own nails at home, I’m a block-colour kinda gal and favour an orangey-red colour such as Max Factor Masterpiece Xpress Nail Polish in Coral Me, €8.99, pharmacies nationwide. It dries in 60 seconds, so one or two strokes, one coat and you’re out the door!

If I’m feeling a little bougie, I use my Hermès Les Mains Hermès, Nail Enamel in Orange Poppy, €49, hermes.com. I might not be able to buy a Birkin, but at least my digits are dipped in this delightful designer hue.

Now, if you’re reading this and thinking, ‘there’s no way I could ever paint my own nails’ — you princess! Allow me to introduce you to Dior Nail Glow, €30.50, brownthomas.com. This is a universal shade that enhances the colour of your natural nails. Apply to bare nails and watch how the pink of the nails becomes pinker and the white becomes whiter! It’s so simple to use for a shiny finish and healthy-glow effect.

I’m blaming singer Cian Ducrot for all the men I’ve noticed wearing black nail polish! The Sally Hansen Insta-Dri Nail Polish in Back to Black, €6.49, boots.ie, is brilliant for an opaque black.

When it comes to removing the magic, check out Chanel Le Dissolvant Douceur, €27, chanel.com. I know, I know, it’s ridiculously spendy but it eliminates all traces in a single step AND it’s enriched with argan oil and a vitamin E derivative. Best of all, when it’s finished, I swear I don’t fill it up with a nail polish remover from Aldi or Lidl — say nothing, that’s our little secret!

If you’re a dab hand at painting nails, why not create nail art with a Blank Canvas Cosmetics Airbrush Blender, €25, blankcanvascosmetics.com and pharmacies nationwide?

Use it to create some fun nail art. For an ombre effect, simply pour two to three contrasting-coloured nail polishes onto a plate and gently swirl them together. Then dab your beauty-blender sponge into the polish and press directly onto your nail. You can have a lot of fun with this technique to create different marbled effects. Now, that’s your Sunday sorted!

Three of the best… Liquid Blushers

1 BYSK Liquid Blushers €15.50, sarahkeary.ie Not only do these give the most gorgeous flush of colour, they are formulated to also nourish the skin. The buildable, blendable cream comes in two universal shades — Peaches and Pink Moon.

2 Charlotte Tilbury Pillow Talk Matte Beauty Blush Wand €38, Arnotts Our obsession with Charlotte Tilbury continues with these wands. They blend beautifully on the skin, too. They are now available in four colours, but Pillow Talk is definitely my favourite.

3 Nars Liquid Blush in Orgasm €35, Brown Thomas I have to have my Orgasm — by Nars, obviously! It’s very buildable so if you want a sheer colour, blend it on with wet fingers. For a more intense colour, blend it in with the heat of your finger tips and prepare to glow.