Triona McCarthy: Lip tricks

From simple savings to spectacular splurges, our resident beauty expert, Triona McCarthy, rounds up all the latest, greatest beauty booty.

Most wanted

It's not that diamonds are a girl's best friend, it's that your best friends are diamonds. Shine bright with Too Faced Diamond Light Bronzer, below, €38.50, which is infused with real crushed diamond powder and light-reflecting pearls to create a bronze diamond radiance like you've never seen.

This multi-use bronzer can be used anywhere, even to bring a little sparkle to your eyes - just like a real diamond would.

Hair at home

It's been seven hours and 15 weeks, since you took our hairdressers away! Well, it feels like it, anyway! Unless you've shaved your head, a la Halsey, pictured above you probably have very visible roots at this stage.

L'Oreal Paris Magic Retouch, €13.99, will help if you're in need of a cover-up. It's ideal for those of us in need of a quick fix between home colourings.

It will perfectly conceal grey roots by matching your hair colour to one of nine shades, ranging from blonde to black. You simply shake the can, hold it about 12cm to 15cm away from your head, and spray a light stream. It will cover your roots in as little as three seconds! Leave it to dry for one minute and you're done!

Bright night

Are you masking like a mad thing at the mo? I had forgotten how good home treatments are, including this Bioderma Sebium Night Peel, above, €19.50. It's an overnight treatment that can be used every night for 30 nights to reveal brighter, smoother, blemish-free skin.

It offers the efficacy of a gentle peel at home for combination to oily skin with blemishes. You won't glow in the dark with this gem, but you will glow the day after!

Triona's trick

Nothing makes lipstick look and feel better on the lips, or stay on longer, than using a home-made lip scrub beforehand. Mix some sugar with some olive oil, almond oil or coconut oil, and do a kissing-your-own-lips motion. Thank me later!

Cult product

I'm amazing myself at the moment with my multi-tasking - homeschooling Maxi and Mini while making lunch, working, washing clothes and cleaning the house. Dr. Bronner's 18-in-1 Hemp Lavender Pure Castile Soap, above, from €3.95, see healthybuzz.ie, is the Big Daddy of multi-tasking products, and has become a household staple at the McWhites.

I use it for everything from household cleaning to hand soap, shaving to shampoo, furniture to four-legged-friend cleaner; I'm obsessed. It's available in a variety of scents.

Triona's top trends

Pour yourself a drink, put on some lipstick and, pull yourself together!

Hmm... right now, I reckon I'll have to start wearing a mask over my flipping lipstick, inside my home - not so much to prevent Covid-19, as to stop me eating everything in sight!

When I stood on the scales this morning, it said 'one person at a time', and no, it wasn't to do with social distancing. Eye roll!

But back to lipstick. For me, during these tricky times, I find just making the effort to pop something on my pout can lift my spirits.

Tom Ford's Most Wanted Lip Color Lipstick Collection, €49, is a bit spendy, but the lipsticks are just so damn glam. My favourite shade is Wild Ginger, above, as it's the exact orangey-red that I love. While colour is all-important, I like to have something that will also nourish my lips, so bareMinerals Mineralist Hydra-Smoothing Lipstick, €30, is a must. With a lush colour line-up of 25 nature-inspired shades, ranging from earthy nudes to fresh-picked reds, there's a colour for every mood.

And I love how these lippies are inspired by the healing powers of natural minerals, crystals and gemstones.

I've fallen for Joy, above, which is inspired by pink sapphire, for wisdom and serenity. I wonder will wearing it make me more like that?

