| 4.8°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Triona McCarthy: Kick-start your year with the best kind of resolutions and some supercharged skincare

High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) is a non-surgical way to add definition to the jawline and improve skin laxity instantly. Expand
&quot;Garnier anti-blemish AHA+BHA Charcoal Serum, €15.99, aims to hydrate and exfoliate the skin to mattify and fight blemishes.&quot; Expand
Ralph Lauren Ralph&rsquo;s Club, from €77, is filled with olfactory all-stars such as lavandin, apple, grapefruit, clary sage, geranium, orange blossom, cedarwood, vetiver, patchouli and cashmeran. Expand
The Inkey List&rsquo;s Hyaluronic Acid Serum, above, is a purse-friendly €8.45, see lookfantastic.ie Expand
Ultraceuticals Ultra Hydrating Milk Cleanser , €41, is a nourishing product that will protect the skin from the cold weather. Expand
The L&rsquo;Oreal Professionnel SteamPod4, €349, is a straightener and curler in one. Expand
To stop your make-up ruining your outfit, about 10 minutes before putting it on, spray hairspray on the points of contact — collar, lapel. The hairspray will dry and act as a barrier! Expand

Close

High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) is a non-surgical way to add definition to the jawline and improve skin laxity instantly.

High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) is a non-surgical way to add definition to the jawline and improve skin laxity instantly.

&quot;Garnier anti-blemish AHA+BHA Charcoal Serum, €15.99, aims to hydrate and exfoliate the skin to mattify and fight blemishes.&quot;

"Garnier anti-blemish AHA+BHA Charcoal Serum, €15.99, aims to hydrate and exfoliate the skin to mattify and fight blemishes."

Ralph Lauren Ralph&rsquo;s Club, from €77, is filled with olfactory all-stars such as lavandin, apple, grapefruit, clary sage, geranium, orange blossom, cedarwood, vetiver, patchouli and cashmeran.

Ralph Lauren Ralph’s Club, from €77, is filled with olfactory all-stars such as lavandin, apple, grapefruit, clary sage, geranium, orange blossom, cedarwood, vetiver, patchouli and cashmeran.

The Inkey List&rsquo;s Hyaluronic Acid Serum, above, is a purse-friendly €8.45, see lookfantastic.ie

The Inkey List’s Hyaluronic Acid Serum, above, is a purse-friendly €8.45, see lookfantastic.ie

Ultraceuticals Ultra Hydrating Milk Cleanser , €41, is a nourishing product that will protect the skin from the cold weather.

Ultraceuticals Ultra Hydrating Milk Cleanser , €41, is a nourishing product that will protect the skin from the cold weather.

The L&rsquo;Oreal Professionnel SteamPod4, €349, is a straightener and curler in one.

The L’Oreal Professionnel SteamPod4, €349, is a straightener and curler in one.

To stop your make-up ruining your outfit, about 10 minutes before putting it on, spray hairspray on the points of contact — collar, lapel. The hairspray will dry and act as a barrier!

To stop your make-up ruining your outfit, about 10 minutes before putting it on, spray hairspray on the points of contact — collar, lapel. The hairspray will dry and act as a barrier!

/

High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) is a non-surgical way to add definition to the jawline and improve skin laxity instantly.

Triona McCarthy Twitter

Happy New Year everyone! I hope you closed off 2022 surrounded by loved ones and feeling ready for whatever 2023 has in store. I’m the eternal optimist, so I love the fresh start but I hate all the ‘giving stuff up’ talk at the start of this month. Ugh! Giving stuff up rarely makes us happier, right?

So I propose we add more of the good stuff to our lives, instead. Call a pal and arrange a weekly walk and catch-up; get on a bike and get some vitamin D, as well as exercise. And as for beauty, there are heaps of things you can do to promote positive well-being.

Related topics

More On Life Magazine

Most Watched

Privacy