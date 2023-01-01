Triona McCarthy: Kick-start your year with the best kind of resolutions and some supercharged skincare

Happy New Year everyone! I hope you closed off 2022 surrounded by loved ones and feeling ready for whatever 2023 has in store. I’m the eternal optimist, so I love the fresh start but I hate all the ‘giving stuff up’ talk at the start of this month. Ugh! Giving stuff up rarely makes us happier, right?

So I propose we add more of the good stuff to our lives, instead. Call a pal and arrange a weekly walk and catch-up; get on a bike and get some vitamin D, as well as exercise. And as for beauty, there are heaps of things you can do to promote positive well-being.

The pandemic made us experts at home treatments and at-home workouts, so if your massager or yoga mat has been gathering dust, use the new year to get acquainted again — and if it feels like a chore, make sure you reward yourself afterwards for a bit more motivation.

The number one rule is to not feel bad about it — we guilt-trip ourselves enough these days. And, chances are, if we’ve taken up a new hobby or have started exercising more, the reward, especially if it’s food, might naturally get healthier as we get more active. It’s worth a try anyway. Just call me Try-na!

THE TALK

Supercharged skincare

This week, I’m rounding up some brilliant brands that are super effective to protect your skin till brighter days blossom.

If you’re looking to change up your skincare routine for something less time-consuming but still effective, say hello to Formulae Prescott. I’m all for affordable luxury bits that save me time before the school run, so I love Tri-Balm, from €37. It will cleanse, exfoliate and moisturise, all in one step.

See formulaesprescott.com

The Inkey List is a brand that should be in your vocab when it comes to budget skincare. Hyaluronic acid is drenching the market at the moment and some brands can really hike the price. The Inkey List’s Hyaluronic Acid Serum, above, is a purse-friendly €8.45.

See lookfantastic.ie

If you’re a fan of routine and a little me-time in the evening, this Ultraceuticals line will hydrate, nourish and moisturise to protect the skin from the cold weather. Start with nourishing Ultra Hydrating Milk Cleanser, above, €41. Then, move on to Ultra Rich Moisturiser Cream, €76.50, which is full of essential fatty acids, ceramides and cholesterol. Seeing as hydration is key all year around, a serum with a humectant like Ultra B2 Hydrating Serum, €69.50, will cling onto the moisture for a dewy and plump look. I particularly love the Ultra Hydrating Skin Mist, €42.50, which is great to spritz on through the day.

See ultraceuticals.com

Another new launch is Garnier AHA+BHA Charcoal Serum, above, €15.99. It aims to hydrate and exfoliate the skin to mattify and fight blemishes. The charcoal draws bacteria out, for an improved complexion. This is a super powerful serum that won’t break the bank.

A mask every couple of weeks is a real treat and supercharges the skin. Bondi Sands has added the Face Glaze Mask, €16.99, to its Everyday Skincare range. This mask can be popped on before bed and washed off in the morning for plumper and more hydrated skin. Find it at Cloud10beauty.com, McCauley and Chemist Warehouse.

THE TREATMENT

OK, if you have a big event coming up, a trip to see Dr George Nema for a HIFU treatment will sort you out. High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) is a non-surgical way to add definition to the jawline and improve skin laxity instantly.

With clinics in Nenagh, Co Tipperary, and Sandycove in Dublin, Dr Nema’s procedure targets wrinkles and sagging skin on the neck and face using low amounts of ultrasound energy. The treatment promotes collagen growth and your skin will feel lifted and tightened afterwards. There’s also no downtime, so it’s a great one to go for on your lunch break, a few hours before your night out.

See sculptureclinic.ie

THE TREND

I had a fabulous night at Claridge’s hotel in London celebrating the launch of the new fragrance Ralph Lauren Ralph’s Club, from €77. I always think that perfumes act as an extension of our identities, so I decided to wear a tuxedo on the night — complete with one of Will’s bow ties — since the scent is designed to “conjure memories of the best night of your life” according to master perfumer Dominique Ropion.

It’s filled with olfactory all-stars such as lavandin, apple, grapefruit, clary sage, geranium, orange blossom, cedarwood, vetiver, patchouli and cashmeran.

The aim of the game is to boost confidence, which I can confirm it does.

I was doused in it, and made a beeline for Angus Cloud, aka Fezco from Euphoria, to welcome him into our Irish club and discuss his Irish roots.

Ralph’s Club is now available at Brown Thomas and Arnotts.

THE TRICK

If you’re one to apply your make-up before you dress, you surely know that pulling a shirt or sweater over your head is playing with fire. To stop your make-up ruining your outfit, about 10 minutes before putting it on, spray hairspray on the points of contact — collar, lapel. The hairspray will dry and act as a barrier!

THE TOOL

If you’re sick of having to lug around a load of hair tools that do different jobs, then take a look at the L’Oreal Professionnel SteamPod4, above, €349. This updated version is a straightener and curler in one and claims to do far less damage. It also straightens hair faster than previous incarnations.

See petermark.ie