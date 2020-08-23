Triona McCarthy: how to get your make-up mojo back

Has staying at home made you a little lax on the make-up front? Never fear, Triona McCarthy is here to ease you back into a beauty routine

Most wanted

Da neck! Between hours of Zooming and makeshift home offices, the tech neck is real for some of us. On top of stiffness and general discomfort, the skin around this area might be feeling the effects of WFH, too. Enter SkinCeuticals Tripeptide Neck Repair, €119.

It's a corrective cream packed with glaucine, tripeptides and retinol that aims to strengthen the skin and give the neck some of its definition back. Warning: may make you want to hold all of your Zoom meetings in high def to show off the results.

A trip to Eden

Great news for those looking for an exclusive members' club to enjoy in the city. Eden One has re-opened and is 23,000 sq ft of absolute luxury in Dublin 4, whether you're breaking a sweat in the gym or unwinding in the day spa, Eden Elements.

There are five treatment rooms that use Natura Bisse, but even if you're not going for a treatment, you can hang out in the amazing thermal suite with an infinity pool, a panoramic pool view sauna, and a dry salt inhalation relaxation room. Relax on the infra-red heated marble loungers and emerge a new woman, refreshed and ready to take on anything, like Beyoncé, pictured, who is a big Natura Bisse fan.

Eden One, Number One Ballsbridge, Shelbourne Road

No need to wine!

We've all been there, thinking you're only gawjus, sipping your fave red wine when you catch sight of yourself in the mirror and you see the Joker smiling back!

Tannin teeth, Malbec mouth, charcoal grin or the red badge of courage, thankfully the stain red wine leaves on your teeth and lips can be easily wiped off with Wine Wipes, €12.99, secretfashionfixes.ie, which come in a handy pocket-friendly pack.

Triona’s trick

Mini, my five-year-old, is TikTok obsessed. She convinced me to try out the dressing gown belt hair hack to create heat-free, perfectly formed curls by simply twisting the belt around her hair when damp then sleeping on it and unravelling the next morning.

Cult product

When I'm chatting to people they often refer to me as one of the seven wonders of the world, because I just babble on (Babylon, geddit?) - ha, ha, ha!

Jo Malone Lost in Wonder Collection is inspired by the ancient Hanging Gardens with the addition of two scents: Fig & Lotus Flower and Cypress & Grapevine. These sweet, floral scents launch on September 1, at Brown Thomas.

Triona's top trends

What's up with your make-up routine these days? Changed a lot of late? If I wasn't on Ireland AM every Friday on Virgin Media, I'm sure I could have seriously lost my make-up mojo - I completely understand how that might have happened to a lot of people. If you feel a little behind and fancy revitalising your make-up bag, I have just the products. Welcome to my mojo dojo...

Nothing like some brand new brushes to get you in the humour and Inglot X Maura: Eye, Define, Contour and Shine 8 Piece Brush Set, €40, will satisfy all your beauty duty as it includes an eyeliner brush, eyebrow brush, a multi-purpose blending brush, two duo eyeshadow brushes, a highlighter and powder brush, and the softest powder brush.

Rihanna also knows her make-up and the Fenty Beauty Cheeks Out Freestyle Cream Blush, above, €22, is no exception - available now in Boots. It comes in 10 shades to fit every skin tone, is buildable, water-resistant and blends beautifully for that fresh-faced flush.

Finally Saint Laurent can do no wrong in my eyes - literally - I want everything from the A/W2020 fashion collection while my peepers are powered by YSL Satin Crush Eyeshadows, €32.50. Colour 4 creates an effortless, couture look. Wearable for day or night, for every eye colour. As worn by YSL Beauty ambassador Kaia Gerber.

Sunday Indo Life Magazine