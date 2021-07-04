Triona McCarthy has some beauty bits perfect for high summer

‘You can’t wait until life isn’t hard any more, before you decide to be happy.” Nightbirde, aka Jane Marczewski, the breakout star of this year’s America’s Got Talent, said this when discussing her song It’s Okay, about her cancer journey — she’s had it three times and she’s only 30. Her positivity reminded me how sometimes we need to hear something like this to be grateful for what we have. July always makes me feel happy — the kids are off school, the weather is hot and it’s my birthday month — but it’s a little bittersweet as it’s also my father’s anniversary. Today, actually, is his 20th anniversary. But, “It’s ok, it’s ok, it’s ok, it’s ok/If you’re lost/We’re all a little lost and it’s alright/Oh, it’s alright to be lost sometimes”. I find the sentiment behind these lyrics really reassuring; it makes me feel as if I’m not alone, which helps me to stay focused on positive things. And two great things spring to mind right now. My sister Laura gave birth to her son, Archie, just a few weeks ago and my youngest sister, Anna, is expecting her first in November! As I think of my sisters and their new arrivals, all I’m reminded of is how I can always see Dad in each new niece or nephew that joins our family. This makes me feel excited and a little less lost, which is more than OK.

THE TRICK

Baby powder is magic when it comes to removing stubborn sand before you hop into the car after a day at the beach. Sprinkle some baby powder onto your skin so it soaks up any excess moisture, then make like Taylor Swift and shake it off!

THE TREATMENT

Love the skin you are in

When Gwyneth Paltrow isn’t creating questionably scented candles, she’s using Dermalogica’s Skin Smoothing Cream, €55, apparently. It has a high SPF, which makes it perfect for the summer and it will complement the treatment you get at the Dermalogica store in Stephen’s Green Shopping Centre.

Recently, I went for the Pro Power Peel60 treatment — an hour-long facial that uses Dermalogica’s IonActive Serum, a customised masque, LED light therapy and relaxing massage to ensure skin is left clear, smooth and glowing.

If time isn’t on your side, look to the Skinsolver treatment, a 10-minute miracle worker that can fix concerns, give the complexion a boost and make you more comfortable in your own, er, skin. Book your appointment online at dermalogica.ie.

THE TREND

Just say no

There are a heap of beauty looks that should remain firmly in the past; frosted lips and glitter eyebrow shadow, anyone? I’ve seen a trend rear its ugly head lately and need to address it before things get out of hand.

Think of Peter Andre in the Mysterious Girl video from 1995 and you’ll know what I’m talking about... those thin bits of hair that frame the face. Newer takes on the look have been spotted on Billie Piper and Dua Lipa lately.

All I can say is if you’re going to do it, make sure your hair plays ball. The Baobab Oil Repair range from R+Co restores the bonds that hold keratin protein together — the building blocks of healthy hair. Baobab Oil Repair Splash-on Styler, right, €34, is a leave-in styling masque that repairs bonds, seals the cuticle and prevents frizziness and flyaways — which are a no-no for this throwback. I’m not sure where I stand with this trend yet, but come back to me in two months; sometimes I can’t help jumping on a 1990s bandwagon.

Baobab Oil Repair Splash-on Styler

Baobab Oil Repair Splash-on Styler

THE TOOLS

Say hi to the Christian Louboutin Abracadabra La Palette, right, €65. The sublime six-shade eyeshadow inserts for this refillable case, which comes in red and black, are Rouges Follies, Rose Pigalle, and Bronze Eloise, while the divine three-shade blush/highlighter refills are So Chick, So Privé and So Delikate, all €65 each. Luxe and oh-so lovely.

Christian Louboutin Abracadabra La Palette

Christian Louboutin Abracadabra La Palette

THE TALK

Let us spray

It’s been so long since I’ve been abroad I haven’t had to worry about the face absolutely melting off me in the heat. See also a nightclub, a swimming pool and the gym. Anyhoo, now that the country is reopening, our chances of finding ourselves in sweaty situations are increasing. This is where a great facial mist comes in. Let me count the ways in which I love them.

First of all, they are super for make-up application. Clarins Hydra Essentiel Mist, €30, is made with plant extracts that do wonders for hydration. It’s a great one to spritz before applying your day or night cream to prepare your skin for absorption, which will create a good base for applying your make-up.

Clarins Hydra Essentiel Mist

Clarins Hydra Essentiel Mist



Some mists have buddied up with SPFs, which is important seeing as research has shown that we are a pretty relaxed nation when it comes to sun safety — not a good look. La Roche-Posay’s research highlights that we need to practice safe sun behaviours in Ireland this summer. A total of 32pc of adults have been sunburnt in Ireland in the last year, with those in the 18-24 age bracket most likely to have been sunburnt (73pc). This Ultra-Light Mist SPF 50+, €22, is gentle enough for sensitive skin because it’s fresh and light, but it also offers great sun protection. Better yet, it’s invisible on the skin which makes it perfect to spray over make-up or while out and about. Some mists have joined forces with topical ingredients to combat acne and eczema. It looks like we’ll be wearing masks for the foreseeable and I’ve mentioned ‘maskne’ before, so Fresh Skin Facial Mist by Seoulista Beauty, €15, could remedy it. Not only does it hydrate and refresh like most mists, it contains soothing cica and panthenol to help reduce inflammation. Potent antioxidants, hibiscus and blueberry extract help suppress acne bacteria and protect the skin from environmental aggressors. Available from stores and pharmacies nationwide or seoulistabeauty.com.

Ultra-Light Mist SPF 50+

Ultra-Light Mist SPF 50+



Even if we don’t have heat to contend with, I am all over a good mist when I’m feeling a little tender. They always soothe my headaches, hydrate my thirsty skin and cool me down if I get any surprise bouts of the sweats. Ultraceuticals Ultra Hydrating Skin Mist, €42.50, is a multi-purpose mist for an instant boost of hydration when you feel like your skin is getting a little dry. It can be lightly sprayed over your face post cleanse, and used as an alternative to toner. It’s alcohol-free too, so most likely won’t make you gag if you’re using it to soothe a hangover.

Ultraceuticals Ultra Hydrating Skin Mist

Ultraceuticals Ultra Hydrating Skin Mist