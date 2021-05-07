Triona McCarthy: forget ageing gracefully, lets age glamorously

‘It’s OK to age’ is my mantra. I’m 47 and I would never dream of hiding my age. I say it loud and proud. So I’m ageing — we all are — but one thing I’d like to change is the outdated marketing term ‘anti-ageing’ — it drives me nuts when I see or hear it being used. I much prefer the term ‘age management’, which is all about working with what you’ve got, rather than fighting it. Now, while watching my face mature is not the most gratifying spectator sport, I am happy in my own skin (literally), and some of the most glamorous people I know are the older women in my life. These women are completely au fait with beauty treatments, products and trends and, on top of it all, know what suits them. I’m more excited to see pictures of actor Julianne Moore, who is 60, or recent Life cover star Sharon Stone, who’s 63, on the front of a magazine than a younger model — because let’s, eh, face it, everyone looks good in their 20s. Of course I have days when I glance in the mirror and I look like my older sister! Well, I don’t have an older sister... but on those days, I just think, “Feck it, I’m so lucky to be alive,” and what we all need is more self-acceptance and self-confidence.

The treatment: Beam & gleam

Dentist: “Open up, please.”

Me: “Sometimes I get sad...”

Ha ha ha ha! One thing I love about how everything has gone online is how quick and easy it is to tick things off my to-do list — all from the comfort of my bed or sh-office (shed office).

Take the clever gals at Spotlight Oral Care, for example. They’ve recently set up an advisory service that lets you book a one-to-one virtual consultation at the tap of a few buttons.

All you have to do is head to the website, fill out a form outlining what you want to discuss when it comes to your oral health, and the team will get back to you with available times for you to choose from, to help you have teeth as gleaming as singer Rita Ora, pictured.

See spotlightoralcare.com

The tools

OMO! Oh my Olaplex, there’s a newbie in the family. Say hello to Olaplex No.8 Bond Intense Moisture Mask, above, €27.50. I spotted it on Irish beauty e-tailer millies.ie, the first to stock it in Ireland. No.8 contains Olaplex’s signature bond-building technology, so not only does it repair hair, it gives excellent moisture, shine and frizz control — and makes your colour pop!

The trend: Clean winner

Have we all recovered from the ‘friendsofglossier’ drama yet? In case you were living under a stone, one of the

best things to happen this year in the beautysphere was when beauty brand Glossier issued that 50pc-off code.

Every beauty junkie I know nearly lost their mind trying to get on the site before the elusive code expired, so they could buy lots of Boy Brow and Wowder and Cloud Paint. I went pure mad, as Glossier isn’t normally in

the habit of discounting anything.

Now it’s time for me to draw your attention to the next best thing this year from Glossier — the gorgeous new Cleanser Concentrate Clarifying Face Wash, right, £18, glossier.com. If you’re looking for a really deep clean, this wash has antioxidant-rich fruit extracts and exfoliants for a powerful 60-second cleanse and smoother, softer skin.

Note: Items purchased from the UK may incur extra charges.

The talk: Do your beauty duty

Knowledge is knowing that a tomato is a fruit; wisdom is knowing not to put it into a fruit salad!

I may not be the wisest, but what the last year has taught me is that life really is a roller coaster and, as Ronan Keating would say, you just have to ride it.

My moods have been high and low. Early on in the pandemic, I had plenty of days that can only be described as ‘meh’, and it was a struggle to even put on a bra! Something I noticed that coincided with these days was the

fact I hadn’t put a scrap of make-up on, either. I always knew make-up had a positive effect on my mood, but it truly gives my day a boost if I work it into every morning routine. I make sure to do it every day now — even if it’s just a bit of mascara or

a slick of lipstick.

More importantly, beauty routines require the ‘me time’ that we all deserve. We should never deny ourselves that. #neverbetoobusytobebeautiful. To help you get on my feel-good train, I’ve rounded up a few key products that will make you feel fabulous and ready to tackle whatever the next Zoom meeting, toddler-induced mess or workload throws at you. At least we can look gorgeous while dealing with it.

There’s nothing like staring at my laptop screen to make me want to up my complexion game. As we head into summer, a light foundation with an SPF is a no-brainer. Note Cosmetics Rejuvenating Foundation SPF 15, €10.50, pharmacies nationwide, offers sun protection plus rice protein and argan oil, which boost cell renewal, for a brighter complexion that’ll make you feel more ready for a close-up.

Sculpted by Aimee Connolly has just released the Cream Luxe collection, comprising Bronze, Blush and Highlight, €18 each, sculptedbyaimee.com. With six to choose from, including Pink Supreme blush, above, they give the skin a dewy finish.

The perfect accompaniment to foundation,

to add definition and highlight your favourite features.

Finally, don’t forget to pop on your favourite fragrance. Nuxe Prodigieux Floral Le Parfum, right, €49.50, cloud10beauty.com, has joyful notes of magnolia mixed with grapefruit and musk to invigorate and lift the spirits. I love the press-release blurb: “... the graduated spectrum of hues on its bottle increases in intensity, like the rising pleasure that brings a glow to our cheeks.”